Defender Clark named Daggers captain

Dagenham & Redbridge defender Kenny Clark says it's an 'honour' to be named club captain for the 2019/20 National League season.

The former Ebbsfleet United centre-back joined the Daggers in November 2018 and went on to make 21 appearances.

The 30-year-old led Peter Taylor's side on numerous occasions due to injury or the absence of club captain Ben Nunn and vice-captain Matt Robinson.

With the departure of right-back Nunn who has joined National League South side Billericay Town it left a void.

"It's a huge honour to be Club Captain of a team like Dagenham," Clark said.

"It's an honour that I'm going to take great pride in, and hopefully I'll follow in the footsteps of many great club captains.

"Looking over the past couple of weeks, and particularly how hard the boys have been training, and how we've been progressing game by game - hopefully we're in for a really promising season."