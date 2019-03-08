Clark adamant there is still plenty for Daggers squad to play for after beating drop

Kenny Clark of Dagenham & Redbridge (pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo) ©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Majority of Essex club’s squad remain out of contract in the summer and are playing for their futures

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Elliot Justham's contract with Dagenham & Redbridge is due to expire in the summer (pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo) Elliot Justham's contract with Dagenham & Redbridge is due to expire in the summer (pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

Kenny Clark reckons that after helping Dagenham & Redbridge secure safety, many of the squad are now playing to secure their place with the Vanarama National League club next season.

Daggers play host to Eastleigh on Friday and have three games remaining before the end of the current campaign.

The Essex club have little other than pride to play for over their remaining games, having beaten the drop thanks to a 1-0 success at Ebbsfleet United last weekend.

Many of the squad at Victoria Road, however, are out of contract with Daggers in the summer.

Tomi Adeloye's contract with Dagenham & Redbridge expires in the summer (pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo) Tomi Adeloye's contract with Dagenham & Redbridge expires in the summer (pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

And Clark, who is one of only a handful of players who are under contract through next season, says that those who are on deals that expire in the summer are playing for their futures.

“There are still people who are out of contract in the summer and want to prove to the gaffer that they want to stay here for next season,” said the centre-back.

“There's still a lot to play for in my eyes and there are players who have to secure their place here for next season.”

Tomi Adeloye's goal for Daggers last weekend was enough to mathematically make certain of the Essex club's place in the division again next term, though there had been a feeling for a number of weeks prior that they had already done enough to stay up.

Now that is has been guaranteed beyond doubt, though, a weight has been lifted off the Essex club's squad.

And Clark is looking forward to playing in a somewhat more relaxed atmosphere in the final weeks of the term.

“It's a huge weight lifted because until you get that last win to push you over the line, you keep looking over your shoulders,” he added.

“I'm glad we got it on Saturday, especially with me going back to Ebbsfleet.

“A win and a clean sheet, it couldn't have been achieved for me personally in a better way.”

Clark will be keen to help Daggers collect another clean sheet on Saturday, which would be a third in a row, and he is pleased with their defensive improvements.

“It's not just the back four, we've been working a lot harder together as a team and it showed at Ebbsfleet and the Saturday before at home to Barrow too,” said the 30-year-old.

As a defender, you want to pride yourself on clean sheets, so it's good to get two on the bounce.”