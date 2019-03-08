Wilkinson thanks Dagenham for helping him 'love the game again'

Conor Wilkinson in action for Dagenham & Redbridge against Leyton Orient during the 2018/19 National League campaign

The forward departed Victoria Road on Monday to sign with Leyton Orient for an undisclosed fee

Conor Wilkinson has praised everyone involved at Dagenham & Redbridge after he bid farewell to the National League club at the start of the week.

The former Bolton Wanderers striker didn't need long to become a fans' favourite at Victoria Road after he scored 12 times in 23 appearances during the 2018/19 season.

Wilkinson originally joined Daggers on loan from Gillingham in November, but the move was made permanent in January.

A buyout clause was inserted in his 18-month contract and six months down the line O's have activated it and secured the services of the ex-Republic of Ireland youth.

Upon leaving Peter Taylor's team, Wilkinson posted a message to his old club, it read: "To everyone involved with Dagenham, from my debut to the last game of the season you made me feel nothing but loved.

"I owe you all a massive thank you for that. It wasn't an easy decision leaving believe me, I just felt it was probably the right time to move on with a great opportunity at a great club like Orient.

"I know my time was only short with the Daggers, but again I've never enjoyed my time somewhere as much as I did with you guys and more importantly I wouldn't have found my love for the game again.

"I honestly can't thank you all enough for that, I wish you all the best for the coming season and look forward to Dagenham progressing up the league this year. Up the Daggers!"

Wilkinson's arrival at the club helped Taylor's men enjoy an upturn in form and they moved away from the relegation zone with the forward spearheading their attack.

Goals followed, starting with one against AFC Fylde on his debut, and he didn't look back from then onwards.

Overall, Wilkinson's efforts in front of goal earned Dagenham 12 points and without them, they would have only finished outside the bottom four on goal difference.

The challenge for everyone at the club now is to find a forward who can fill the void left by the Londoner.