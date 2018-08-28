Search

Advanced search

Join us for Digital Decoded

Daggers extend Phipps’ contract

PUBLISHED: 16:41 10 January 2019 | UPDATED: 16:42 10 January 2019

Harry Phipps of Dagenham against Hemel Hempstead Town in pre-season (Pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

Harry Phipps of Dagenham against Hemel Hempstead Town in pre-season (Pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Midfielder will now remain with Essex club through to the summer of 2020

Dagenham & Redbridge midfielder Harry Phipps has extended his contract with the Vanarama National League club through to the summer of 2020.

The 20-year-old joined Daggers on a one-year contract in the summer after being released by divisional rivals Maidstone United.

The midfielder has gone on to become an integral part of the starting XI for the Essex club in recent weeks and his form has been rewarded with an extended deal.

Daggers boss Peter Taylor said: “I am delighted that Harry has committed himself to the club and we think it has been a good move for both parties.

“Harry is still a very young player and he’s still learning the game, but he’s played a lot of football.

“Harry has been very important in our recent recovery and we only hope he keeps getting better.”

Phipps has made 18 league appearances so far this season, with his solitary goal coming in a 2-0 win at Dover Athletic in October.

Most Read

Tribunal rules Barking and Dagenham Council discriminated against workers on race and disability

Barking and Dagenham Council has been found guilty of discrimination. Pic: Ken Mears

Missing girl, 14, with links to Barking and Dagenham has been found

Essex Police have thanked readers after Joanne Cooper was found. Picture: ESSEX POLICE

Man stabbed in the face and another slashed in separate knife attacks in Barking

Police at the scene outside the Barking Dog. Pic: Liam Coleman

Woman and man charged following two knife attacks in Barking 20 minutes apart

Police at the scene outside the Barking Dog. Pic: Liam Coleman

Guilty: Trio who killed Barking man Sandel Serbu with garden shears and pickaxe handles in Ilford

Araman-Nardi Stoica and Razvan Vladescu. Photo: Met Police

Most Read

Driver killed on A1303 near Bottisham after leaving the road and crashing into tree – the road is now closed

A man has been killed on the A1303 near Bottisham after colliding into a tree this morning (January 7). Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Ex football coach Kit Carson dies in car crash on first day of trial to face child sex offences

Former youth football coach Kit Carson accused of sexually abusing 11 boys under the age of 16 has died in a car crash. Pictured here in April 2018. Picture: PRESS ASSOCIATION

Soham teenager loses almost 10 stone and now loves clothes shopping, cycling and the gym

Catherine Garters of Soham lost 10 stone before her 18th birthday.

Fresh organic produce from local farmers available at new farm shop in Littleport

Fresh organic produce from local farmers available at new farm shop in Littleport. Picture: RICHARD TAYLOR

Car torched by arsonists on White Hart Lane in Littleport

A car was torched by arsonists in Littleport on Saturday night (January 5). Picture: CAMBS FIRE

Latest from the Barking and Dagenham Post

Daggers extend Phipps’ contract

Harry Phipps of Dagenham against Hemel Hempstead Town in pre-season (Pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

Barking primed for home clash against leaders Epping

Barking in action against East London in London Three Essex (pic: Martin Dutt)

Daggers eye another win at Salford as Trophy tie looms

Liam Gordon of Dagenham & Redbridge scores the fourth goal against Boreham Wood (pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

Ford announces job cuts across Europe in bid to boost business

Ford's site in Dagenham. Picture: Ford

Dorothy Barley Junior Academy pupils hear from a journalist, firefighter and athlete in aspirations week

Reporter Rhiannon Long talking to pupils at Dorothy Barley Junior Academy about journalism. Picture: Ken Mears
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists