Taylor excited to see Daggers defender Gordon continue to develop after extending deal

Liam Gordon scores his second goal for Dagenham & Redbridge against Boreham Wood in the National League

Daggers full-back has extended his contract through to 2020 with option of a further year

Peter Taylor believes Dagenham & Redbridge full-back Liam Gordon has a bright future ahead of him after the youngster penned a new 18-month contract.

The 19-year-old was out of contract with the Vanarama National League outfit in the summer, but has penned fresh terms to keep him at Victoria Road until the summer of 2020 with the option to extend the deal by a further year.

Despite his tender age, Gordon has been a vital part of Daggers’ plans this term and has featured 25 times for them in the league so far.

Deployed as either a left-back or a left wing-back, the defender has also demonstrated his ability going forward with two goals and several assists.

Gordon’s displays this season have seen the youngster hailed as the best talent to emerge from the Essex club’s academy since winger Jodi Jones.

And after seeing the teenager commit his future to Daggers, boss Taylor is excited to see Gordon continue to develop under his tutelage.

The one-time England caretaker manager told the club website: “I am delighted that Liam has signed a new contract extension with the club because he has so much promise.

“Liam’s had to play a lot of football this year which has probably come as a surprise to him, but he’s learning all the time and I believe he has a very bright future.”

Gordon is the latest Daggers player to extend his contract with the club, joining midfielder Harry Phipps and Alexander McQueen in doing so.

In addition to the trio, recent signings Kenny Clark and Conor Wilkinson also have deals that run beyond the end of the current campaign.

That seems to be a good platform from which the Essex club can begin to build a squad capable of challenging for promotion next term.

However, with the majority of the playing staff still out of contract in the summer, there remains plenty of work to do.

With little to play for over the rest of the current campaign, Taylor may soon begin prioritising his time to get his squad in the best possible shape for next term.

And with a talent like Gordon confirmed in their ranks, the Daggers boss knows he has one of the brightest young talents in non-league football to count on.