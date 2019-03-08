Search

Advanced search

Sign up to our newsletter

Daggers skipper Nunn set to depart in summer

PUBLISHED: 16:08 09 May 2019 | UPDATED: 16:13 09 May 2019

Skipper Ben Nunn is one of 11 players who will leave Dagenham & Redbridge in the summer

Skipper Ben Nunn is one of 11 players who will leave Dagenham & Redbridge in the summer

©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Full-back one of 11 players set to be released by Essex club this summer

Luke Pennell will see a three-year association with Dagenham & Redbridge come to an end in the summer (pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)Luke Pennell will see a three-year association with Dagenham & Redbridge come to an end in the summer (pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

Skipper Ben Nunn heads a list of 11 Dagenham & Redbridge players who are set to be released by the Vanarama National League outfit in the summer.

The captain's contract with Daggers expires in the summer and, after an indifferent campaign, the 29-year-old will not be offered a new deal.

The right-back first arrived at Victoria Road from Boreham Wood in the summer of 2017, though injury hampered his first few weeks with the Essex club.

It was a similar story last summer as Nunn saw his pre-season preparations affected by injury once again and, despite being given the armband, the defender did not make his seasonal bow until the 2-0 loss at Gateshead on October 6.

Tomi Adeloye celebrates his winner at Ebbsfleet United, the goal which saw Dagenham & Redbridge secure safety in the National League (pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)Tomi Adeloye celebrates his winner at Ebbsfleet United, the goal which saw Dagenham & Redbridge secure safety in the National League (pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

The highlight of Nunn's 2018/19 season was his winner against eventual champions Leyton Orient on Boxing Day.

You may also want to watch:

However, since then, the full-back has been unable to recapture his best form which may have played a part in him not being offered a new deal.

Joining Nunn in leaving Victoria Road in the summer are Alex Davey, Luke Pennell, Lamar Reynolds, Lewis Moore, James Blanchfield, Tomi Adeloye, Jack Munns, Gavin Hoyte, Liam Bellamy and Nathan Smith.

Jack Munns is set to leave Dagenham & Redbridge in the summer (pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)Jack Munns is set to leave Dagenham & Redbridge in the summer (pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

Of the 11 players set for departure, Moore and Pennell are among the longest-serving to be leaving.

Goalkeeper Moore had been with Daggers since joining their academy set-up in 2014, while defender Pennell arrived from Dunstable Town in March 2016.

The departures of Munns, Adeloye and Smith may be surprising given the fact the trio all played a part in Daggers beating relegation this term, but are now set to move on.

Both Blanchfield and Hoyte struggled for game time, while Reynolds struggled with consistency and Bellamy and Davey struggled with injuries.

Players that are still under contract with Daggers for next season include goalkeeper Elliot Justham, who penned a new two-year deal with the Essex club on Wednesday.

Liam Gordon, Alexander McQueen, Kenny Clark, Angelo Balanta, Elliot Bonds, Harry Phipps, Chike Kandi and Conor Wilkinson are also contracted through next season.

Related articles

Most Read

Man stabbed in Dagenham Heathway

A man in his 40s was found with a stab wound on Monday in Dagenham Heathway. Picture: GOOGLE

Gangster Roy Shaw features in new book aimed at ‘setting the record straight’

RoyShaw being congratulated after his first round victory over Donny 'The Bull' Adams in 1975. Pic: PA

Autistic man who faces losing his disability car ‘will be trapped in his home’

Autism sufferer Aaron Drain with his Mum Karen.

Eight ‘stylish’ homes in Dagenham completed by council

Be First commercial director Iain Ferguson, council leader Darren Rodwell and Margaret Mitchell on Tarling Close. Ms Mitchell recently moved into a home on the development. Picture: Andrew Baker.

Doctor apologises for communication breakdown before Ford Dagenham striker’s death

Vera Sime, a Ford Dagenham striker, mother of three, and greatgrandmother. Picture: submitted

Most Read

Man stabbed in Dagenham Heathway

A man in his 40s was found with a stab wound on Monday in Dagenham Heathway. Picture: GOOGLE

Gangster Roy Shaw features in new book aimed at ‘setting the record straight’

RoyShaw being congratulated after his first round victory over Donny 'The Bull' Adams in 1975. Pic: PA

Autistic man who faces losing his disability car ‘will be trapped in his home’

Autism sufferer Aaron Drain with his Mum Karen.

Eight ‘stylish’ homes in Dagenham completed by council

Be First commercial director Iain Ferguson, council leader Darren Rodwell and Margaret Mitchell on Tarling Close. Ms Mitchell recently moved into a home on the development. Picture: Andrew Baker.

Doctor apologises for communication breakdown before Ford Dagenham striker’s death

Vera Sime, a Ford Dagenham striker, mother of three, and greatgrandmother. Picture: submitted

Latest from the Barking and Dagenham Post

Daggers skipper Nunn set to depart in summer

Skipper Ben Nunn is one of 11 players who will leave Dagenham & Redbridge in the summer

Cricket: Lord’s plays host to first Street Child World Cup final

Team England and India South line up ahead of the Street Child Cricket World Cup final at Lord's (pic Claire Skinner/MCC)

Dagenham 88 Runners tackle London Marathon

Jamie Austin and Luke Summers at London Marathon (Pic: Dag 88s)

Fabianski is Hammer of the Year 2019

Hammer of the Year Lukasz Fabianski

Barking & Dagenham girls get hands on first Southern Counties Cup for borough

Barking & Dagenham's district girls' squad celebrate their cup final win
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists