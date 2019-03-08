Daggers skipper Nunn set to depart in summer

Skipper Ben Nunn is one of 11 players who will leave Dagenham & Redbridge in the summer ©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Full-back one of 11 players set to be released by Essex club this summer

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Luke Pennell will see a three-year association with Dagenham & Redbridge come to an end in the summer (pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo) Luke Pennell will see a three-year association with Dagenham & Redbridge come to an end in the summer (pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

Skipper Ben Nunn heads a list of 11 Dagenham & Redbridge players who are set to be released by the Vanarama National League outfit in the summer.

The captain's contract with Daggers expires in the summer and, after an indifferent campaign, the 29-year-old will not be offered a new deal.

The right-back first arrived at Victoria Road from Boreham Wood in the summer of 2017, though injury hampered his first few weeks with the Essex club.

It was a similar story last summer as Nunn saw his pre-season preparations affected by injury once again and, despite being given the armband, the defender did not make his seasonal bow until the 2-0 loss at Gateshead on October 6.

Tomi Adeloye celebrates his winner at Ebbsfleet United, the goal which saw Dagenham & Redbridge secure safety in the National League (pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo) Tomi Adeloye celebrates his winner at Ebbsfleet United, the goal which saw Dagenham & Redbridge secure safety in the National League (pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

The highlight of Nunn's 2018/19 season was his winner against eventual champions Leyton Orient on Boxing Day.

You may also want to watch:

However, since then, the full-back has been unable to recapture his best form which may have played a part in him not being offered a new deal.

Joining Nunn in leaving Victoria Road in the summer are Alex Davey, Luke Pennell, Lamar Reynolds, Lewis Moore, James Blanchfield, Tomi Adeloye, Jack Munns, Gavin Hoyte, Liam Bellamy and Nathan Smith.

Jack Munns is set to leave Dagenham & Redbridge in the summer (pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo) Jack Munns is set to leave Dagenham & Redbridge in the summer (pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

Of the 11 players set for departure, Moore and Pennell are among the longest-serving to be leaving.

Goalkeeper Moore had been with Daggers since joining their academy set-up in 2014, while defender Pennell arrived from Dunstable Town in March 2016.

The departures of Munns, Adeloye and Smith may be surprising given the fact the trio all played a part in Daggers beating relegation this term, but are now set to move on.

Both Blanchfield and Hoyte struggled for game time, while Reynolds struggled with consistency and Bellamy and Davey struggled with injuries.

Players that are still under contract with Daggers for next season include goalkeeper Elliot Justham, who penned a new two-year deal with the Essex club on Wednesday.

Liam Gordon, Alexander McQueen, Kenny Clark, Angelo Balanta, Elliot Bonds, Harry Phipps, Chike Kandi and Conor Wilkinson are also contracted through next season.