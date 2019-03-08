Search

Robinson signs new deal with Daggers

PUBLISHED: 13:09 21 May 2019 | UPDATED: 13:09 21 May 2019

Matt Robinson has signed a new contract with Dagenham & Redbridge (pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

Midfielder was out of contract in summer, but has signed new one-year deal

Dagenham & Redbridge midfielder Matt Robinson has signed a new one-year deal with the Vanarama National League club.

The 24-year-old was out of contract this summer, but the Essex club have moved to keep hold of the midfielder.

Robinson first arrived at Dagenham & Redbridge in the summer of 2016 after being released from his contract at Luton Town.

The 24-year-old has since gone on to become a key cog in the Daggers midfield and last season made his 100th appearance for the Victoria Road club.

Robinson was named vice-captain at the start of last season, with the former Leicester City trainee wearing the armband on a number of occasions.

With Daggers aiming for promotion next term, Robinson's experience of winning the league with Luton in 2014 could prove crucial.

And after signing a new one-year deal with Peter Taylor's men, the 24-year-old will hope to remain a key player for the Essex club next term.

