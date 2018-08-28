Search

Advanced search

Join us for Digital Decoded

Daggers stung by Bees

PUBLISHED: 16:55 29 December 2018 | UPDATED: 16:55 29 December 2018

Cheye Alexander of Barnet and Angelo Balanta of Dagenham & Redbridge (pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

Cheye Alexander of Barnet and Angelo Balanta of Dagenham & Redbridge (pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Vanarama National League: Dagenham & Redbridge 0 Barnet 1 (Coulthirst 34)

Dagenham & Redbridge endured a disappointing end to 2018 with a 1-0 defeat at home to Barnet in the Vanarama National League.

Despite the first half lack much in the way of action, Daggers trailed at the break to a soft goal scored by the Bees from a corner.

Try as they might, the hosts could not find an equaliser in the second half as they saw an eight-game unbeaten run in all competitions come to an end.

Daggers boss Peter Taylor was forced to make two changes to his starting XI following the win over Leyton Orient.

Alex McQueen and Jack Munns were both unwell, with Will Wright and Ollie Harfield both coming in for their first starts since October 13.

For the visitors, former Daggers Mark Cousins, Craig Robson, Charlee Adams and Medy Elito returned to their old stamping ground.

After a fairly dull opening, the first real shot at goal came in the 20th minute with Daggers stopper Elliot Justham well behind a 20-yard half-volley from Adams.

Home forward Angelo Balanta showed good strength to create room for an effort from the edge of the box six minutes later, but shot straight at Cousins.

The Essex club, though, fell behind in the 34th minute when Shaquile Coulthirst diverted Callum Reynolds’ header from a corner past Justham to give Barnet the lead.

Daggers nearly produced an immediate response when Balanta danced through the away defence four minutes later, but saw his effort blocked by the onrushing Cousins.

That, though, proved to be the last real goalmouth action of the half as the Victoria Road went in to the break a goal down.

The hosts suffered a further blow during the interval with skipper Ben Nunn going off and being replaced by Lamar Reynolds.

Daggers went close to an equaliser in the 49th minute when Wright dinked the ball into the box, but Balanta’s resulting header was tame.

Three minutes later, Wilkinson tested Cousins with an effort from the edge of the box that was well saved.

In moment of dominance for the away team, Reynolds then fluffed a one-on-one less than a minute with a heavy touch allowing Cousins to rush out and take the ball.

With 17 minutes remaining, Justham was at full stretch to prevent Jack Taylor from doubling the Bees’ lead with an effort from 18 yards.

Daggers missed a glorious chance to equalise in the 80th minute when a cross by the right from Wilkinson found replacement Shamir Mullings six yards out, but the latter somehow headed over when it looked easier to score.

With four minutes remaining, another smart save from Justham prevented substitute Simeon Akinola from adding a second for Barnet after playing a one-two with fellow replacement Byron Harrison.

In the second minute of stoppage time, Mullings went close again with another header from a free-kick, but there was no power on an effort that was comfortable for Cousins.

With no goal forthcoming, Daggers saw their final game of 2018 end in defeat and Taylor’s men will hope for better at Leyton Orient on New Year’s Day.

Daggers (3-1-4-2): Justham; Goodliffe, Onariase, Clark; Wright; Nunn (Reynolds 46), Phipps (Blanchfield 65), Harfield (Mullings 71), Gordon; Balanta, Wilkinson.

Subs: Moore (GK), Hoyte.

Barnet (4-3-3): Cousins; Alexander, Reynolds, Sweeney, Johnson; Adams, Robson, Taylor; Elito (Harrison 78), Coulthirst (Tutonda 87), Mason-Clark (Akinola 59).

Subs: Matrevics (GK), Fonguck.

Referee: Adrian Quelch.

Attendance: 1,775 (including 301 Barnet fans).

Most Read

Four injured in Boxing Day car chase

The suspects, who refused to stop for police, were chased by officers and crashed into an oncoming car. Picture: @999London

Dagenham Market offers £500 for couple to tie the knot on television

Dagenham Sunday Market. Picture: Isabel Infantes

Christmas Angels appear in Chadwell Heath High Street

Angels were hung along Chadwell Heath High Street down from St Chad's Church. Picture: Julie Court

Dagenham teen arrested after £8,0000 worth of iPhones stolen

Officers stopped the Nissan Micra, which contained three teens thought to be involved with a theft on Boxing Day. Picture: ERPUS

Pupils fall ill the night after school Christmas lunch

A Year 10 pupil took a photo of the turkey, noting it tasted strange and looked pink. Picture: Sally Taylor

Most Read

Cotswold villages: 10 of the prettiest places to visit

Jamie Dornan (c) Denis Makrendo / Shutterstock

Cosy Cotswold pubs: 12 of the best places to go

A snowy winter scene at The Ebrington Arms

10 great walks in the Cotswolds

There are many walking trails which make the most of the beautiful landscape of the Cotswolds / Image: antb

Christmas markets and events in the Cotswolds

Christmas celebrations at Gloucester Quays

10 celebrities who live in the Cotswolds

Jamie Dornan (c) Denis Makrendo / Shutterstock

Latest from the Barking and Dagenham Post

Taylor not happy with work rate from Daggers following hard loss at home to Barnet

Conor Wilkinson and Harry Phipps of Dagenham & Redbridge try to get through the Barnet defence (pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

Daggers stung by Bees

Cheye Alexander of Barnet and Angelo Balanta of Dagenham & Redbridge (pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

Chadwell Heath former world boxing champ Colin McMillan recognised in New Year Honours

Colin McMillan has been awarded the British Empire Medal. Photo: Steve Poston

Watch this weekend’s weather forecast: 2018’s last weekend largely dry

Embargoed to 0001 Friday December 30 File photo dated 01/01/13 of Fireworks lighting up Big Ben at midnight to welcome in the new year, as counting down to 2017 will take longer than usual this New Year's Eve as clock experts compensate for a slowdown in the Earth's rotation.

Arise Sir Alastair! Essex and England batsman Cook receives knighthood

England's Alastair Cook leads the players off at the end of day four of his final Test match against India at The Kia Oval (pic Adam Davy/PA)
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists