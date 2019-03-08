Daggers and Barrow play out stalemate

Jack Munns of Dagenham & Redbridge goes for goal against Barrow (pic: Ben Gaby/TGS Photo) ©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Vanarama National League: Dagenham & Redbridge 0 Barrow 0

Josh Granite of Barrow tackles Conor Wilkinson of Dagenham & Redbridge (pic: Ben Gaby/TGS Photo) Josh Granite of Barrow tackles Conor Wilkinson of Dagenham & Redbridge (pic: Ben Gaby/TGS Photo)

Dagenham & Redbridge racked up a fifth Vanarama National League game without a win as they were held to a 0-0 draw at home to Barrow.

On the annual ‘Daggers Against Racism Day’, the two sides played out a fast and frantic first half, but neither side was able to open the scoring.

The second period was played in a similar fashion, though the Essex club probably looked more likely to score, but were could not find the net.

Following a 1-1 draw at Fylde on Tuesday night, Daggers boss Peter Taylor made two changes to his starting XI.

Doug Loft of Dagenham & Redbridge on the ball against Barrow (pic: Ben Gaby/TGS Photo) Doug Loft of Dagenham & Redbridge on the ball against Barrow (pic: Ben Gaby/TGS Photo)

Conor Wilkinson came into attack after recovering from a foot injury, while Doug Loft was restored to the midfield.

The pair came in for striker Chike Kandi and midfielder Matt Robinson, who both dropped to the bench.

Alex McQueen was also named among the substitutes after serving a three-game ban following his dismissal at Havant & Waterlooville last month.

After a cagey opening to the game, a missed header from Daggers defender Manny Onariase in the 17th minute allowed Barrow’s Jack Hindle to run through on goal.

Onariase, though, was able to atone for his error and produced a superbly-timed challenge to prevent Hindle from getting a shot away.

Kenny Clark, Onariase’s defensive partner, then needed to be at his best a minute later to prevent Jamie Philpot from shooting after he broke into the area.

Elliot Justham was next to deny the Bluebirds, with the Daggers stopper pulling off remarkable save to keep out Josh Granite’s header from a free-kick in the 25th minute.

With a minute left in the half, Daggers went closest to opening the scoring when Angelo Balanta’s dinked ball in the area found Clark at the back post, but the defender’s looping header came back off the post.

With neither side able to trouble the scorers in the first half, they went into the break level at 0-0.

The Bluebirds went close to taking the lead just three minutes into the second half, but John Rooney’s header rattled the bar.

Wilkinson’s knockdown in the 63rd minute provided strike partner Balanta with a great chance to open the scoring, but the former Boreham Wood man fired over from 10 yards.

In the final minute of the regulation time, Philpot produced a powerful half-volley that, thankfully for Daggers, shaved the post on its way wide.

That was the last sight of goal for either side as the game ended without the scorers being troubled.

It was, though, a timely clean sheet for Taylor’s men and they will look to build on that at Ebbsfleet United next Saturday.

Daggers (5-3-2): Justham; Nunn (Robinson 46), Onariase, Clark, Smith, Harfield; Munns (Kandi 46), Wright, Loft; Wilkinson, Balanta.

Subs: Moore (GK), McQueen, Adeloye.

Bluebirds (3-5-2): Dixon; Hird, Granite, Jones; Kay (Barthram 74), Rooney, Taylor, Hardcastle, Norrington-Davies; Hindle (Reid 78), Philpot.

Subs: Elsdon, Sloan, Molyneux.

Referee: Samuel Allison.

Attendance: 2,173 (including 123 Barrow fans).