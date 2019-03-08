Daggers cruise to home success over Bromley

Angelo Balanta of Dagenham & Redbridge scores the first goal against Bromley (pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo) ©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Vanarama National League: Dagenham & Redbridge 3 (Balanta 3, Wilkinson 13, Kandi 72) Bromley 0

Dagenham & Redbridge made it four games unbeaten in the Vanarama National League with a 3-0 success at home to Bromley, their biggest home win of the season.

Jack Munns supplied the assist for two goals in the first half, delivering inviting free-kicks that were headed home by Angelo Balanta and Conor Wilkinson.

The Essex club managed the game expertly in the second half, with Chike Kandi coming off the bench to round out the scoring.

Daggers boss Peter Taylor made four changes following Tuesday’s draw at Maidenhead United, with the return of Balanta the headline news.

Also returning to the XI were Ben Goodliffe, Munns and Doug Loft, with Ollie Harfield and Tomi Adeloye dropping to the bench while Kenny Clark and Matt Robinson missed out altogether.

With skipper Ben Nunn and vice-captain Matt Robinson both not featuring, defender Nathan Smith was handed the armband.

The Essex club enjoyed a dream start to proceedings and took their lead with their first meaningful attack in just the third minute.

Jack Munns delivered an expert free-kick from the right, with Balanta able to get in front of his marker and head the ball into the net.

Home stopper Elliot Justham was called into action two minutes later, with a powerful 25-yard drive from Luke Coulson stinging his palms.

The hosts, though, were in control early on, with Goodliffe drawing a good save from visiting keeper David Gregory with a low shot from a well-worked free-kick in the eighth minute.

Free-kicks were proving fruitful for the hosts early on and the Daggers doubled their lead from one in the 13th minute.

Munns again delivered another delightful set-piece and found Wilkinson, whose excellent header looped over Gregory and into the net.

Wilkinson should added a second for Daggers in the 27th minute when played in by Balanta, but saw his resulting effort smothered by Gregory.

Munns nearly turned provided three minutes later, but saw an effort from the edge of the area cleared off the line by Ravens defender Sam Wood.

With eight minutes left in the half, Taylor’s men went close again with a low drive from Will Wright forcing Gregory to make another save.

Daggers, however, were unable to add a third before the interval, though still would have been pleased to have kept their two-goal advantage intact.

The two teams were a lot more evenly-matched at the start of the second period, with JJ Hooper missing three half-chances for the visitors.

With 22 minutes remaining, Wilkinson had another chance to wrap up the win for the hosts when pouncing on an error by substitute Alan Dunne.

The forward was through one-on-one with Gregory, but was unable to get his resulting effort on target.

The Essex club were indebted to a sublime save from Justham in the 70th minute, keeping out deflected Omar Bugiel header with his boot.

Daggers made the most of that let-off, with substitute Kandi adding the third a minute later.

The attacker strode forward at past, before rifling past Gregory with a venomous effort from 20 yards.

Bromley still pressed, with Hooper drawing another good save from Justham with 15 minutes to go.

Kandi nearly had a second when he waltzed through the Ravens defence unopposed, but Gregory was able to push his effort around the post.

The Victoria Road side were awarded an indirect free-kick in the 82nd minute when Gregory caught a back pass, though the Bromley stopper redeemed himself by saving Loft’s resulting effort.

The Essex club saw out the remainder of the game with little fuss and next head for Havant & Waterlooville on Tuesday night.

Daggers (5-3-2): Justham; McQueen, Onariase, Goodliffe, Smith, Gordon; Munns, Wright, Loft (Phipps 86); Balanta (Kandi 69), Wilkinson (Adeloye 78).

Subs: Moore (GK), Harfield.

Bromley (4-3-3): Gregory; Brindley, Johnson, Okoye (Dunne 46), Wood; Sutherland (Higgs 84), Raymond, Sarpong-Wiredu; Hooper, Bugiel, Coulson.

Subs: Meekums, Philpot, Lewis.

Referee: Alan Dale

Attendance: 1,186 (including 138 Bromley fans).