Search

Advanced search

Join us for Digital Decoded

Robinson adamant Daggers’ struggles against Aldershot were not due to formation

PUBLISHED: 17:00 29 January 2019

Matt Robinson of Dagenham & Redbridge (pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

Matt Robinson of Dagenham & Redbridge (pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Essex club had played mostly with a back five in recent weeks, but went with a four-man defence against Shots

Matt Robinson insists a change in formation was not the reason Dagenham & Redbridge could only manage a 1-1 draw at home to Aldershot Town in the Vanarama National League.

Despite having plenty of success in recent weeks playing with a 5-3-2 formation, Daggers boss Peter Taylor switched things up and opted for a 4-5-1 style for the visit from the Shots.

The Essex club struggled to carve out many chances throughout the entire match and managed just three shots on target.

Even their goal was deflected into the net, with Conor Wilkinson’s strike nicking off Josh Lelan on its way past Aldershot keeper Will Mannion.

In truth, it was a turgid display from Daggers, but Robinson believes the change in formation had little to do with it.

“The gaffer picks the team that he feels is best suited to playing against the opposition and with Doug Loft coming in and his expertise as a holding midfielder, we had to adapt a little bit,” said the 24-year-old.

“They are not positions that players are uncomfortable playing in, but unfortunately we didn’t gel as we would have liked.

“That’s not to say we won’t play that formation again or we won’t get better if we do play it again.”

The match against Aldershot saw midfielder Robinson play alongside Loft, who was making his second debut for Daggers after joining on loan from Shrewsbury Town.

Loft, whose contract with the Shrews expires at the end of the term, has joined the Essex club on loan until the end of the campaign.

And Robinson believes his fellow midfielder could prove to be a real asset for Taylor’s men in the coming weeks.

“It’s good to add depth to the squad, whether it’s with experience or with young talent,” he added.

“With Doug, he’s played a lot of games at a higher level and is someone who can lead us in the right direction.

“When Doug gets the ball, the gaffer wants him to look up and for the lads ahead of him to make runs in behind which is another weapon we have in the artillery.”

Related articles

Most Read

Schoolchildren involved in Dagenham Subway brawl

Police were called to Subway in Dagenham Heathway on Friday following reports of schoolchildren fighting. Picture: JAY KING

‘Tell Sid to sod off’: Barking and Dagenham Council launches its own energy company

Barking and Dagenham Council leader, Cllr Darren Rodwell. Picture: JON KING

Girl awarded £8.2million settlement after suffering brain injuries during childbirth at King George Hospital

King George Hospital in Goodmayes. Photo: Ken Mears

Paramedics treat five women and three children after Chadwell Heath fire

A firefighter bringing out a child. Picture: BRIAN CHENIER

Olympic champion praises leisure centre’s ‘ground-breaking’ new 50m swimming pool

Rebecca Adlington cuts the ribbon at the launch of the new 50m pool at Becontree Heath Leisure Centre (Pic: Marcel Grabowski/Everyone Active)

Most Read

Schoolchildren involved in Dagenham Subway brawl

Police were called to Subway in Dagenham Heathway on Friday following reports of schoolchildren fighting. Picture: JAY KING

‘Tell Sid to sod off’: Barking and Dagenham Council launches its own energy company

Barking and Dagenham Council leader, Cllr Darren Rodwell. Picture: JON KING

Girl awarded £8.2million settlement after suffering brain injuries during childbirth at King George Hospital

King George Hospital in Goodmayes. Photo: Ken Mears

Paramedics treat five women and three children after Chadwell Heath fire

A firefighter bringing out a child. Picture: BRIAN CHENIER

Olympic champion praises leisure centre’s ‘ground-breaking’ new 50m swimming pool

Rebecca Adlington cuts the ribbon at the launch of the new 50m pool at Becontree Heath Leisure Centre (Pic: Marcel Grabowski/Everyone Active)

Latest from the Barking and Dagenham Post

Robinson adamant Daggers’ struggles against Aldershot were not due to formation

Matt Robinson of Dagenham & Redbridge (pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

Barking defender Bruce netted the goal of his career in Witham draw

Barking players celebrate Joe Bruce's goal at Witham (pic Terry Gilbert)

Nation encouraged to ‘Be Part Of It’ as The FA and London mark 500 days until start of Euro 2020

There are just 500 days until the start of Euro 2020, with Wembley Stadium hosting seven matches (pic: Kate Green for The FA)

Ratford content with bonus point for Barking on trip to Steelers, but upset with loss

Action from the match between Kings Cross Steelers and Barking (pic Tim Edwards)

Podium places for Barking members

Barking & Dagenham Cycling Club's Amy Harvey (pic: Barking & Dagenham Cycling Club)
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists