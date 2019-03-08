Search

Dagenham and Redbridge 0 Woking 2: Daggers suffer defeat in first game of season

PUBLISHED: 17:03 03 August 2019 | UPDATED: 17:13 03 August 2019

Dagenham manager Peter Taylor. Picture: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo

Poor defending from free-kicks cost Dagenham as they fell to a 2-0 defeat at home to Woking in the first game of the season.

Goals from Kane Ferdinand and Moussa Diarra were enough to hand the away side victory.

Joe Quigley staring his first competitive game for Dagenham and Redbridge got on the end of a corner after four minutes but could only flick his header across the box.

Woking took the lead on seven minutes when Dagenham failed to clear a Dave Tarpey free-kick allowing Jack Cook to head the ball back to Kane Ferdinand who nodded home.

Daggers responded well to going a goal down and captain Kenny Clark had a good chance to equalise on 16 minutes when Bagasan Graham headed the ball into his path but the defender could only fire an effort wide from inside the box.

Ten minutes later Moussa Diarra went close by hitting the crossbar from a Josh Casey corner.

Woking very nearly doubled their lead on 31 minutes when Jake Hyde's whipped low cross almost found Dave Tarpey in the box who could not manage to get his toe on the end of it.

Peter Taylor's side continued to push for an equaliser and some positive passing play on 35 minutes resulted in Andrew Eleftheriou pulling the ball back for Angelo Balanta, whose powerful shot was well blocked.

Alex McQueen found himself with a good opportunity to shoot from a free-kick on the edge of the box and his strike deflected off the wall and just over the bar.

The home side had a huge let off four minutes before the end of the half when a superb piece of Clark defending allowed him to take the ball of Tarpey with the Woking man clean through on goal.

Quigley had an opportunity to score on 43 minutes when McQueen's ball found Quigley at the back post but the striker could only head down into the hands of Craig Ross.

But it was a chance on 44 minutes that Quigley should have tucked away, poking wide from six yards out after Balanta's had found him.

Woking came out for the second half looking to get an early second and nearly did through Ferdinand, whose volley from close range was blocked.

But the Cards did find a second three minutes later when Dagenham again failed to clear from a free-kick, allowing Diarra to head the ball in from close range after a goalmouth scramble.

Quigley again found himself in on the action on 62 minutes, running through on goal only to have the ball taken off him by Diarra before he could get his shot off.

Substitute Reece Grant almost got a goal back seven minutes later when Andrew Eleftheriou's cross found him but could only power a diving header over the bar.

A teasing cross from Balanta was almost met by Quigley on 78 minutes but Woking managed to clear for a corner.

An Elliot Justham clearance was then blocked by Woking's Ibrahim Meite, who looked as though he was going to tap the ball in but Clark managed to get back in time to nudge him off the ball.

Balanta had two chances to try and get his side back in the game - the first a header at the back post which fell wide and the second a curling strike which was well saved by Ross.

There were no more major chances for either side as Woking handed Daggers defeat in their first game of the season.

