Search

Advanced search

Join us for Digital Decoded

Taylor not happy with work rate from Daggers following hard loss at home to Barnet

PUBLISHED: 17:57 29 December 2018

Conor Wilkinson and Harry Phipps of Dagenham & Redbridge try to get through the Barnet defence (pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

Conor Wilkinson and Harry Phipps of Dagenham & Redbridge try to get through the Barnet defence (pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Daggers saw their eight-game unbeaten run in all competition ended by the Bees

Peter Taylor criticised Dagenham & Redbridge’s performance and work rate following a 1-0 loss at home to Barnet in the Vanarama National League.

Daggers’ eight-game unbeaten run in all competitions came to an end with a stinging defeat against the Bees.

The game’s only goal was a soft one for the hosts to concede, with Shaq Coulthirst diverting Callum Reynolds’ header from corner into the net in the 34th minute.

The first half in general was a poor one for Daggers as they lacked the intensity seen in previous weeks.

And boss Taylor expressed disappointment with what he saw from his side in the opening 45 minutes.

“Our performance in the first half cost us and we weren’t good enough,” said the 65-year-old.

“Barnet were better than us and deserved to be in the lead.

“We kept going in the second half and we slightly improved.

“We had two excellent chances from which we should have scored, but it was the first half that cost us. I didn’t like us and we looked second best, a touch leggy.

“I don’t want the boys thinking that because we’ve had a good run, we’re much better than the other teams.

“We’re not and the reason why we had a good run is because we’ve outworked the opposition, which we didn’t do against Barnet.”

Daggers were dealt a blow ahead of the match against Barnet, with energetic midfielders Jack Munns and Alex McQueen ruled out through illness.

Taylor explained the pair had both gone down with the same bug, and said it was important they stayed away from Victoria Road to stop it from spreading.

“Jack couldn’t train on Friday so we knew he would be struggling, but he was feeling better on Friday night and thought there might be a chance he could have played,” he added.

“With Alex, we didn’t know anything about the illness until Saturday morning and he’s got the same bug so he couldn’t play.

“ We couldn’t take a chance with giving a late fitness test to either of them in case the bug spread to other players, so we didn’t want those two anywhere near the ground.”

It was certainly a disappointing end to 2018 for Taylor and his Daggers.

Related articles

Most Read

Four injured in Boxing Day car chase

The suspects, who refused to stop for police, were chased by officers and crashed into an oncoming car. Picture: @999London

Dagenham Market offers £500 for couple to tie the knot on television

Dagenham Sunday Market. Picture: Isabel Infantes

Christmas Angels appear in Chadwell Heath High Street

Angels were hung along Chadwell Heath High Street down from St Chad's Church. Picture: Julie Court

Dagenham teen arrested after £8,0000 worth of iPhones stolen

Officers stopped the Nissan Micra, which contained three teens thought to be involved with a theft on Boxing Day. Picture: ERPUS

Pupils fall ill the night after school Christmas lunch

A Year 10 pupil took a photo of the turkey, noting it tasted strange and looked pink. Picture: Sally Taylor

Most Read

Motorcyclist seriously injured in Norwich crash

A motorcyclist has been left with serious injuries following a crash. Image; Staff

Weird Norfolk: Is this haunting video of intu Chapelfield proof that ghosts exist?

#includeImage($article, 225)

Two Christmas Day babies born in Norwich within just three minutes of each other

#includeImage($article, 225)

Iceland and Home Bargains could move into Norwich DIY store

#includeImage($article, 225)

Christmas Day weather warning issued for East Anglia

#includeImage($article, 225)

Latest from the Barking and Dagenham Post

Taylor not happy with work rate from Daggers following hard loss at home to Barnet

Conor Wilkinson and Harry Phipps of Dagenham & Redbridge try to get through the Barnet defence (pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

Daggers stung by Bees

Cheye Alexander of Barnet and Angelo Balanta of Dagenham & Redbridge (pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

Chadwell Heath former world boxing champ Colin McMillan recognised in New Year Honours

Colin McMillan has been awarded the British Empire Medal. Photo: Steve Poston

Watch this weekend’s weather forecast: 2018’s last weekend largely dry

Embargoed to 0001 Friday December 30 File photo dated 01/01/13 of Fireworks lighting up Big Ben at midnight to welcome in the new year, as counting down to 2017 will take longer than usual this New Year's Eve as clock experts compensate for a slowdown in the Earth's rotation.

Arise Sir Alastair! Essex and England batsman Cook receives knighthood

England's Alastair Cook leads the players off at the end of day four of his final Test match against India at The Kia Oval (pic Adam Davy/PA)
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists