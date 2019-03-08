Daggers set to celebrate 10 years of anti-racism event against Barrow

Dagenham & Redbridge players thank the fans for their support (pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo) ©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Daggers back at home on Saturday after two lengthy trips this past week

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Dagenham & Redbridge return home on Saturday to host Barrow in the Vanarama National League for their annual ‘Daggers Against Racism Day’.

After long trips to Chesterfield and Fylde this week, Peter Taylor’s men entertain the Bluebirds on Saturday.

Now in its 10th year, the annual event, which this year is sponsored by Be First, celebrates the Essex club’s commitment to diversity within football.

With the end of the season fast approaching, it is hoped a good crowd will be in attendance at Victoria Road on Saturday.

Tickets prices have also been reduced if bought in advance, which is sure to entice more people through the turnstiles.

Adults can pay as little as £2.50 to watch the game this weekend, while prices for concessions and under-16s are as low as just 50p.

Daggers managing director Steve Thompson said: “I’m very proud of our long-standing partnership with the community in which we all live and the national recognition we’ve achieved through these days. They bring together the many diverse cultures where we live and demonstrate our commitment to fighting discrimination in whatever form it may take.

“I would like to thank our sponsor Be First and without the assistance of local companies, we would not be able to put on the day.

“I would also like to thank our partners Kick it Out and The Football Supporters’ Federation. We look forward to another great success.

“We would also like to introduce Be First, which is accelerating inclusive regeneration in Barking & Dagenham.

“Be First’s sponsorship demonstrates their commitment to the community and its mission to make sure regeneration works for everyone.”

The Essex club will hope Saturday’s game does not follow the recent trend of Daggers Against Racism Days which have seen the Victoria Road side beaten.

Last year saw Daggers lose 3-1 at home to Solihull Moors, who were then fighting against relegation, while 2017’s event witnessed a 2-1 defeat against Guiseley.

With results having tailed off of late for Taylor’s men, a win would not go amiss.