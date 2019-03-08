Search

Barrow skipper gutted team could not capitalise on first-half dominance against Daggers

PUBLISHED: 10:00 08 April 2019

Josh Granite of Barrow (pic: Ben Gaby/TGS Photo)

Josh Granite of Barrow (pic: Ben Gaby/TGS Photo)

©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Bluebirds and Essex club played out a stalemate at Victoria Road on Saturday

Lewis Hardcastle of Barrow sees a free-kick go wide against Dagenham & Redbridge (pic: Ben Gaby/TGS Photo)Lewis Hardcastle of Barrow sees a free-kick go wide against Dagenham & Redbridge (pic: Ben Gaby/TGS Photo)

Barrow skipper Josh Granite was disappointed his team could not make the most of their first-half dominance after drawing 0-0 at Dagenham & Redbridge in the Vanarama National League.

The Bluebirds looked the better side in the opening period at Victoria Road, with Granite himself denied by a remarkable save from Daggers stopper Elliot Justham in the 25th minute.

The Cumbrian outfit were also thwarted by excellent recovering tackles from home defenders Kenny Clark and Manny Onariase in the first half.

Daggers improved after the interval, but even then breathed a sigh of relief as Barrow’s John Rooney, brother of Wayne, headed against the bar in the 48th minute.

And though content with the point, Granite knows it could have been so much better for the Bluebirds.

“It was a good game and a game of two halves for me personally,” said the centre-back.

“We dominated the first half and could have been two or three goals to the good, while limiting them to one header.

“They changed their shape in the second half, made a couple of subs and went 4-3-3.

“That caused us a few more problems and we didn’t problem solve very well early in the second half.

“We got to grips with it eventually and made chances that could have won us the game.

“It’s bittersweet as it’s nice to get a clean sheet away from home, but I feel like we could have won the game.”

