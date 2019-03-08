Taylor pleased Daggers continue to take a stand against racism

Daggers boss was speaking after 0-0 draw at home to Barrow on ‘Daggers Against Racism Day’

Peter Taylor hailed another successful ‘Daggers Against Racism Day’ hosted by Dagenham & Redbridge following their 0-0 draw at home to Barrow in the Vanarama National League.

The Essex club marked the 10th anniversary of their annual event on Saturday, with a bumper crowd of 2,173 present to take a stand against racism.

The Victoria Road side has earned plenty of plaudits down the years for their annual anti-racism event and Daggers boss Taylor was pleased to take part in such an occasion.

“It was a brilliant and the club has done it for 10 years now and have had a lot of success with it,” said the former Leicester City boss.

“It’s fantastic that we want to show that there is no room for racism in sport or life.

“It’s a good thing what the club do and it was great to have a good turnout as well today.”

As for the match itself, it almost was a game of two halves with Daggers working hard defensively in the first half, before doing the attacking in the second period.

The Essex club were indebted to a stunning save by Elliot Justham in the first half, as well as some brilliant defensive work from Manny Onaraise and Kenny Clark, who saw a header come back off the post at the other end.

Though John Rooney hit the woodwork with a header for Barrow after the interval, the Victoria Road side were on top, but could make turn their possession into a goal.

The draw, though, took Daggers 10 points clear of the relegation zone and boss Taylor believes the result was a fair one on reflection.

“I’m happy with a draw because I thought in the first half that both teams played the same shape and Barrow got the better of us,” added the 66-year-old.

“Coming in at half-time, I have to be happy at 0-0 because I thought Barrow looked better.

“We improved in the second half and made them look less dangerous.

“We could have nicked a goal every now and then, so the second half was an improvement and something we have to learn from.

“There were too many players who were perhaps below par in the first half, so we have to look at that.

“Overall, against a good side and the way the other results have gone, I have to be happy with a point.”