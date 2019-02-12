Search

Daggers board face important decision over Taylor’s future

PUBLISHED: 10:00 12 February 2019 | UPDATED: 14:02 12 February 2019

Dagenham & Redbridge manager Peter Taylor (pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

Doubts remain among fans over Taylor’s suitability as boss for next season

If a decision hasn’t already been made behind closed doors, then the Dagenham & Redbridge board face an important one in the coming weeks.

Peter Taylor’s contract as manager is believed to run until the end of the season (no details on length were given when he was announced) and doubts remain among the fans about whether he should be in charge next term.

The man deserves enormous praise for taking the job in the first place last summer when the Essex club were in a dire financial position.

That tied his hands with regards to his dealings in the summer which had an impact on results in the early part of the campaign.

A run of six defeats in seven games in all competitions led to some calling for Taylor to go in October, but to his credit, the Daggers boss was able to turn things around.

Eight wins from 10 league games saw the Victoria Road side leap up the table, but it always helps when the owners back you in the transfer market.

When Trinity Sports Holdings took control of Daggers, Taylor was handed more money to play with and brought in the likes of Angelo Balanta, Conor Wilkinson and Kenny Clark.

All three have been superb in recent weeks, but given the known quality those players possess, you feel most managers could have got a tune out of them.

The constant changes to the XI have also caused concern among fans, with Taylor tinkering with alarming regularity.

One week he’ll play a back five, the next a back four; one player will be in favour one game, then dropped from the matchday squad the next for no obvious reason.

The selection of a midfield three of Will Wright, Matt Robinson and Doug Loft – who between them don’t have the attacking thrust to carry that off – at Wrexham on Saturday was a bafflingly naïve move from a man who once managed his country.

There has almost been a sense of fear among press and fans waiting for the team news ahead of matches, so heaven knows how the players must feel.

If I was to mark Taylor on his time in charge, I’d consider his spell to date as being adequate; he’s not been awful, but he’s not been brilliant either.

And it’s that which makes me join the section of the fans in having doubts over whether he is the right man to lead the team next term.

You need to have absolute certainty that Taylor is the man to guide you to success and what I’ve seen so far doesn’t give me that.

There’s still time for him to prove me wrong and a successful end to the season can do just that, but the board must consider his future seriously rather than hand him a new deal out of loyalty.

