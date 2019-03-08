Search

Advanced search

Sign up to our newsletter

Daggers pair Bonds and Gordon in provisional Guyana squad for Gold Cup

PUBLISHED: 16:04 22 May 2019 | UPDATED: 16:04 22 May 2019

Elliot Bonds in action for Dagenham & Redbridge (pic: David Simpson/TGS Photo)

Elliot Bonds in action for Dagenham & Redbridge (pic: David Simpson/TGS Photo)

©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Youngsters part of initial 40-man team that must be whittled down to 23 before start of competition

Liam Gordon of Dagenham & Redbridge (pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)Liam Gordon of Dagenham & Redbridge (pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

Dagenham & Redbridge pair Elliot Bonds and Liam Gordon have been named in Guyana's provisional squad for this summer's CONCACAF Gold Cup.

The duo have been named in the Golden Jaguars' initial 40-man team for the competition, which must be whittled down to 23 before the start of the event.

You may also want to watch:

Bonds made his debut for Guyana in November last year, while Gordon is still yet to make his bow for Michael Johnson's men

The Golden Jaguars have been drawn in Group D for the Gold Cup, alongside hosts United States, Panama and Trinidad & Tobago.

Guyana begin their campaign against the US in Saint Paul on June 18, before facing Panama in Cleveland on June 22 and tackling Trinidad & Tobago in Kansas City on June 26.

Bonds and Gordon will hope they are in the 23-man squad to play a part in those matches and if selected, they will enjoy a taste of international competition football.

football.

Related articles

Most Read

Caught short: Barefaced woman wanting to pee on the street

A woman was seen squatting in Constable Mews, Dagenham. Picture: SUBMITTED

House damaged after fire in Reede Road, Dagenham

The London Fire Briage was called to a house fire in Reede Road, Dagenham, on Friday. Picture: GOOGLE

Thousands of pounds worth of rugby club equipment destroyed after storage container torched

Dagenham Rugby Club is counting the cost after an equipment storage container was set alight. Picture: Dagenham Rugby Club.

Man, 24, killed in Barking stabbing

Police at the scene in Crows Road this morning.

Woman overcome by smoke in Becontree kitchen fire

Woman injured in fire at Pedley Road in Becontree. Pictures: Mike Brooke (inset) and Google

Most Read

Caught short: Barefaced woman wanting to pee on the street

A woman was seen squatting in Constable Mews, Dagenham. Picture: SUBMITTED

House damaged after fire in Reede Road, Dagenham

The London Fire Briage was called to a house fire in Reede Road, Dagenham, on Friday. Picture: GOOGLE

Thousands of pounds worth of rugby club equipment destroyed after storage container torched

Dagenham Rugby Club is counting the cost after an equipment storage container was set alight. Picture: Dagenham Rugby Club.

Man, 24, killed in Barking stabbing

Police at the scene in Crows Road this morning.

Woman overcome by smoke in Becontree kitchen fire

Woman injured in fire at Pedley Road in Becontree. Pictures: Mike Brooke (inset) and Google

Latest from the Barking and Dagenham Post

Daggers pair Bonds and Gordon in provisional Guyana squad for Gold Cup

Elliot Bonds in action for Dagenham & Redbridge (pic: David Simpson/TGS Photo)

Our West Ham man of the match prize proved a close one

West Ham United's Declan Rice

Muller Anniversary games announces Track Academy as official charity partner for 2019

Track Academy Founder Connie Henry with former Olympic, World and Commonwealth 400m champion Christine Ohuruogu MBE at their Summer Invitational

New Overground trains are here - but service remains reduced until the summer

One of the new Overground trains on the Barking to Gospel Oak route. Picture: TfL

Supermarket adds security tags to shopping baskets after thefts

Security tags have been added to the shopping baskets in Asda's Barking branch. Picture: Sophie Morton
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists