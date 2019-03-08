Daggers pair Bonds and Gordon in provisional Guyana squad for Gold Cup

Elliot Bonds in action for Dagenham & Redbridge (pic: David Simpson/TGS Photo) ©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Youngsters part of initial 40-man team that must be whittled down to 23 before start of competition

Liam Gordon of Dagenham & Redbridge (pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo) Liam Gordon of Dagenham & Redbridge (pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

Dagenham & Redbridge pair Elliot Bonds and Liam Gordon have been named in Guyana's provisional squad for this summer's CONCACAF Gold Cup.

The duo have been named in the Golden Jaguars' initial 40-man team for the competition, which must be whittled down to 23 before the start of the event.

Bonds made his debut for Guyana in November last year, while Gordon is still yet to make his bow for Michael Johnson's men

The Golden Jaguars have been drawn in Group D for the Gold Cup, alongside hosts United States, Panama and Trinidad & Tobago.

Guyana begin their campaign against the US in Saint Paul on June 18, before facing Panama in Cleveland on June 22 and tackling Trinidad & Tobago in Kansas City on June 26.

Bonds and Gordon will hope they are in the 23-man squad to play a part in those matches and if selected, they will enjoy a taste of international competition football.

