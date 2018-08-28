Daggers’ recovery pleases Munns, but knows there is still some work to be done

Jack Munns of Dagenham & Redbridge and Charlie Lee of Leyton Orient (pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo) ©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Essex club have nice cushion over relegation zone, but midfielder insists they cannot let up as home straight approaches

Jack Munns is pleased with how Dagenham & Redbridge have pulled themselves away from the Vanarama National League relegation zone — but knows there is still work to do to see the job through.

Daggers host Boreham Wood in their first home game of 2019 on Saturday with a nine-point gap over the bottom four with 18 games remaining this term.

By comparison, the Essex club were in the relegation zone and five points adrift of safety after a home defeat to Wrexham in October in their 16th game of the season.

It has been a fine turnaround for boss Peter Taylor with Daggers now just 16 points off the magical 50 mark, a total that would have been enough to stay up in each of the past four seasons.

Munns, though, insists the players are not looking to any exact total and are instead focussed on winning as many games as they can before the end of the campaign.

“Managers might look at trying to reach a certain number of points to stay up, but as players we just focus on one game at a time and try to beat what’s in front of us,” said the 25-year-old.

“Everyone can see our performances are getting better and we had a good run of results, but we know we need to get back to winning ways after losing two in a row.

“There isn’t anyone in the dressing room that is thinking too far ahead and we’re still just taking it one game at a time.

“We feel like we can beat anyone in this league, which you can see in our wins at Salford City and against Leyton Orient.

“If we keep doing what we’re doing, I don’t think they’ll be any dreaded thoughts about relegation.”

Munns will hope to keep his place in the heart of midfield for Daggers when Wood visit on Saturday.

The former Cheltenham Town man has formed part of a midfield three in recent weeks, alongside Alex McQueen and a defensive-minded player in Harry Phipps or Will Wright.

Munns’ first appearances for Daggers came on the left wing, but the 25-year-old says he is more comfortable in the middle of the action.

“Playing in central midfield is my most natural position, so hopefully I can provide goals and assists from there,” he added.

“Alex and I want to link up and get as close to the forwards as we can because they need help with goals.

“Angelo and Conor have scored a lot of goals between them, so we need to chip in as well.

“Hopefully we can do that and if we can play like we did at Leyton Orient, then we’re bound to pick up points.”

“Alex and I like to have someone playing behind us so that we have the freedom to play with the forwards further up the pitch. I don’t mind going deeper to get the ball, which gives Alex even more freedom to go further forward and try to get more goals.”