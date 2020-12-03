Dagenham boss McMahon heaps praise on defenders Luke Croll and Will Wright

Luke Croll of Dagenham and Mitchell Parker of Hartley Wintney during Dagenham & Redbridge vs Hartley Wintney, Emirates FA Cup Football at the Chigwell Construction Stadium on 24th October 2020 ©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Dagenham & Redbridge manager Daryl McMahon heaped praise on young defensive duo Luke Croll and Will Wright.

Will Wright of Dagenham and Redbridge during Dagenham & Redbridge vs Grimsby Town, Emirates FA Cup Football at the Chigwell Construction Stadium on 7th November 2020 Will Wright of Dagenham and Redbridge during Dagenham & Redbridge vs Grimsby Town, Emirates FA Cup Football at the Chigwell Construction Stadium on 7th November 2020

Daggers played out a goalless draw with Notts County at Victoria Road despite having to soak up a lot of early pressure from Neal Ardley’s men.

The boss believes the pair of them can continue to get better if they can be pushed to maintain consistent.

“Luke was excellent, he’s been terrific in the last five games, and I’m his biggest flea in his ear. I do believe in him as a footballer same as Will Wright as well,” McMahon told Daggers TV.

“I’m the same with him, Will Wright is a very good player, that has not fulfilled his potential but he is at the moment and he needs to keep showing that consistency that he is at the moment.

“Long may that continue for those two.”

Wright went very close with a free-kick from the edge of the box in the 74th minute of play which almost sealed a late victory for the hosts.

“It’s about time he’s got near the goal because he’s had four or five of them that he has hit the wall with. He’s very good at free-kicks, he scored an excellent goal last year against Aldershot here.

“He scored a couple in the Essex Senior Cup for me last year and he does a lot in training. It was a good effort and I thought Will was excellent.”

Boss McMahon did admit they perhaps showed County too much respect in the first-half before finding their feet in the second-half.

“I thought first-half we stood off them a little bit too much, maybe showed them a bit too much respect as we know they’re a good side,” he said.

“Second-half I think we got around them and got into them, and we were probably the better team, we were on the front foot and had some good chances.

“It was a very good performances.”

He added: “I think we’ve been defending really well in the last five games, including tonight (Wednesday) we look a solid team, I think we let them build up the play too much but that might be down to us having played 120 minutes and people might have just been getting into the rhythm of the game.”

Scott Wilson found the back of the net in the 42nd minute but it was ruled out for handball much to the surprise of manager McMahon.

“The referee said it was handball by Sam Deering, but I’ll have to watch it on the video, he was closer so I’ll take his word for it but have to see.”

Defender Kenny Clark came back into the team following his suspension to replace Dean Rance for precautionary reasons.

“Rancey has been out injured for quite a while, and he is the kind of player that will run through brick walls if we don’t hold him back at times, and he put in 110 minutes which was a lot to put his body through in an intense game at Mansfield.

“I thought it was right to give him a break tonight (Wednesday) but he’ll be ready to go against his old club on Saturday.”