Dagenham boss McMahon insists it was a game of two halves in Sutton draw

Dagenham and Redbridge manager Daryl McMahon (L) during Dagenham & Redbridge vs Grimsby Town, Emirates FA Cup Football at the Chigwell Construction Stadium on 7th November 2020 ©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Dagenham & Redbridge manager Daryl McMahon felt it was very much a game of two halves as they drew 1-1 with second-placed Sutton United.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Paul McCallum of Dagenham and Redbridge during Dagenham & Redbridge vs Wealdstone, Vanarama National League Football at the Chigwell Construction Stadium on 10th October 2020 Paul McCallum of Dagenham and Redbridge during Dagenham & Redbridge vs Wealdstone, Vanarama National League Football at the Chigwell Construction Stadium on 10th October 2020

Omar Bugiel opened the scoring for the U’s but a second-half header from substitute Paul McCallum cancelled his effort out and mean both sides settled for a share of the spoils even with Kenny Clark being sent off in the 71st minute at Gander Green Lane.

“I thought first-half if I’m looking at the performance we were very poor, I thought Sutton were very good, and I thought they put us on the back foot,” McMahon told DaggersTV.

“We knew how they’d play, they’d get it forward to the two front boys, who have been excellent for them as well as get it wide and cross it in.

“We spoke about it before and it’s always the same when you come to Sutton, the way they play, and they do it very well.

“First-half I thought we were poor, second-half I thought we played well, especially until the sending off and I felt we were the team that was going to go on and win the game.”

The former Ebbsfleet United boss was not pleased with the goal they conceded in the 14th minute of play but gave credit to Sutton.

“We’ve got five in the box, I’ll have to see it again on the video, but it looked like Bugiel has pulled in between the centre halves and got a free header.

“From their point of view it’s a great goal, from our point of view it’s poor defending.”

You may also want to watch:

Striker Paul McCallum notched his first goal of the season after missing a large chunk of the season through injury so far.

“Macca has been injured, we’re only eight games in, he missed a bit of pre-season and missed a bit of the season as well.

“He’s working very hard, we know he’s proven at this level, and we know at the end of the season that he will be in and around the top goal scorers.”

Daggers started the match with wing-backs but opted to switch formation to deal with the threat the U’s were posing.

“I just felt we had to get closer to Sutton, I don’t think we got close enough to them in that first 20 minutes, so we just matched them up basically.

“Our normal footballing game where we try get the ball down wasn’t working and our quality was poor.”

The former Leyton Orient midfielder McMahon was not pleased with the manner defender Clark picked up his second yellow card - meaning he was sent off in the 71st minute.

“It’s a rubbish sending off, you don’t need to make the tackle he’s facing the sideline, so it was a needless tackle.

“We done one again and gave Sutton a free-kick in the 92nd minute that could have lost us the game after working so hard.

“There is too many needless fouls at the minute.”