Dagenham boss McMahon ‘proud’ of Yeovil Town performance

Dagenham & Redbridge manager Daryl McMahon was ‘proud’ of the performance against Yeovil Town compared to their mid-week efforts against Woking.

Daggers were held to a 0-0 draw against 10-men Yeovil at the Chigwell Construction Stadium on Saturday – despite an ever amounting injury list.

The boss believes it was a step in the right direction and there was plenty of positives to take from the contest.

“I was very proud of the performance compared to the other night, obviously we made a lot of changes again today (Saturday), and I thought it was a way more positive performance than we’ve seen in the last couple,” McMahon told DaggersTV.

“We had speed in the team, we played on the front foot against a very experienced and organised Yeovil team, and I thought we were more than a match for them.”

The former Ebbsfleet United boss felt his side were anxious in the final third and didn’t take advantage of Yeovil going down to 10-men as Luke Wilkinson was sent off.

“There was a couple of tackles that maybe they could have had 9 men, but that’s the referee’s job, not my job. I thought we were a little bit anxious in the final third.

“Then again you’ve got George Saunders who has been out for five weeks, only had two training sessions, Darren McQueen’s first 90 minutes in a while and Angelo Balanta is carrying a knock but getting through it for us.

“To be fair to Yeovil Town they defended their box well, we’ve got to give them credit, they dropped in and made it hard for us. We couldn’t find that key to unlock them.”

Dagenham were missing the likes of Josh Strizovic, Callum Reynolds, Myles Weston, Dean Rance, Bailey Clements, Paul McCallum, Adrian Clifton and of course Harry Phipps through injury and illness.

“When you get consistent results you pick a consistent team and we’ve not been made able to pick a consistent team this season down to injuries.

“That’s not a, don’t feel sorry for me, it happens to everyone at some stage in the season and we’re going through our spell now.

“I think the young players that came in, Kai Brown, George Saunders and Darren McQueen are showing what they’re about and we have some good players here.”

He also gave an update on McCallum and Clifton: “They both had scans this morning, so we won’t know right away.”