Taylor heaps praise on top stopper Justham as Daggers man keeps it clean in victory

Ben Goodliffe of Dagenham & Redbridge goes close against Sutton United

Elliot Justham of Dagenham & Redbridge

Dagenham & Redbridge boss Peter Taylor reserved special praise for Elliot Justham after the stopper kept a clean sheet in a home win against Sutton United in the Vanarama National League on Saturday.

Conor Wilkinson’s 71st-minute header gave the Essex club all three points, though they were indebted to a string of great saves from Justham.

The highlight for the 28-year-old was a superb reaction stop to deny U’s replacement Dylan Kearney in the closing moments, while he also showed a good command of his area in coming out to claim several crosses in the second half despite the setting sun being in his eyeline.

Against Sutton, Justham was able to collect just a second clean sheet in his last 13 league matches and Taylor was delighted with the display from the custodian.

“Everybody sees what a fantastic shot-stopper Elliot is every week,” said the 66-year-old.

“He’s had to have too much to do at times this year, but when he comes to take crosses to take the pressure off us, it’s so important.

“Elliot is the real deal and I have no doubt about that.”

Another to impress on Saturday was forward Tomi Adeloye, who was making his first league start since the trip to Sutton on November 3.

Though he did not score, the 23-year-old proved to be a real handful for the U’s defence.

Taylor says he was pleased with what he saw from the Daggers striker, but says there is plenty of room for improvement for Adeloye.

“I was impressed with Tomi and in particular with his fitness as he kept going,” he added.

“I was slightly nervous about that and with 30 minutes to go, I thought about taking him off, but then he looked as though he kicked on again.

“I was happy with him and as you can imagine, he’d been looking at me every day in training, giving me the look that he should be the player that plays.

“I gave him the look at 3pm on Saturday for him to go and show me what he’s capable of.

“He showed me certain things, but he didn’t show me other things.”

Speaking after the win over Sutton, Taylor also revealed Angelo Balanta was close to a return.

The 28-year-old has been absent since the win at Maidstone United on January 19, but could feature at Harrogate Town this Saturday.