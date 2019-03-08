Gordon urges Daggers to move on from disappointing draw and beat Bromley

Daggers conceded late on at Maidenhead on Tuesday night to only take a point

Liam Gordon has urged Dagenham & Redbridge to deliver the perfect response against Bromley in the Vanarama National League on Saturday after a disappointing result on Tuesday night.

Daggers return home to Victoria Road this weekend keen to avoid a third game without a win, but went close to claiming all three points at Maidenhead United in midweek.

Chike Kandi had fired the Essex club into an 85th-minute lead, only for the Magpies to nick a draw with a goal in the final minute of stoppage time.

Full-back Gordon acknowledges that late disappointment will have had a demoralising effect on the Daggers squad.

But he knows Peter Taylor’s men can ill-afford to dwell on it for too long, especially with another clash to come on Saturday.

Speaking after the draw at Maidenhead, Gordon told the club website: “The boys will be down after Tuesday, but we have to pick ourselves up and go again.

“We’re three games unbeaten and have taken five points out of nine which is a positive.

“Hopefully now we can look ahead to Saturday and get the three points.”

Gordon will hope he has done enough to keep his place for Saturday’s clash against Bromley, but there may be changes elsewhere to the starting XI.

Daggers boss Taylor made three changes to his line-up for Tuesday’s game at Maidenhead, with Ben Goodliffe, Doug Loft and Jack Munns all dropped.

That trio will hope to be restored to the XI this weekend for the visit from the Ravens, and Taylor also revealed that some of the club’s injured players may also be back in time for Saturday’s game.

The Daggers manager told the club website: “I was nervous about playing Doug on Tuesday night because Saturday at Harrogate Town was the first time he’d ever played on an artificial pitch and his calves were a little tight.

“He should be absolutely fine for Saturday and we had Angelo Balanta back on the bench on Tuesday night.

“Angelo is nowhere near fit enough to play 90 minutes, but he might have come on at Maidenhead if the game had been a bit different.

“The changes I made on Tuesday night was a case of using the squad at my disposal.”