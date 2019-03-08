Justham hails crucial clean sheet for Daggers in success over Bromley

Daggers collected back-to-back home clean sheets for just the second time this term against the Ravens

Elliot Justham believes it was important Dagenham & Redbridge kept a clean sheet in a comfortable 3-0 success at home to Bromley in the Vanarama National League.

Goals from Angelo Balanta, Conor Wilkinson and Chike Kandi saw Daggers cruise to their biggest home success of the campaign.

The Ravens rarely threatened the home goal, but the defence coped well when called upon.

The Essex club were able to record a second successive home clean sheet and their fourth shutout at Victoria Road of the entire campaign.

Prior to their recent clean sheets, Daggers had not recorded a shutout at home since beating Braintree Town 1-0 on September 4.

And keeper Justham is pleased with the recent defensive improvements, noting the gap between home clean sheets was unacceptable.

“We spoke after the Sutton United game about how we hadn’t kept one at home for nearly six months before that match which was too long,” said the 28-year-old.

“With Kenny Clark coming in during the season, we demand clean sheets.

“Against Sutton, thankfully we got one and again against Bromley, it was another good clean sheet and long may it continue.”

Though he had relatively little to do against Bromley, Justham had to twice be at his best in the second half to keep Daggers’ clean sheet in tact.

The stopper first pulled off a magnificent save to keep out Omar Bugiel’s deflected header, before then denying JJ Hooper in a one-on-one situation.

Justham’s first save was particularly crucial as Daggers led 2-0 at the time, before Chike Kandi added the third goal a minute after the stop.

The former Luton Town man showed brilliant reactions to keep the ball out of the net, and Justham tried his best to describe what happened after the match.

“It was instinctive,” he added. “I got stuck in the mud in the goalmouth, so I had to use anything I could to keep the ball out.

“Fortunately the save landed at the feet of one of the defenders so we could clear.

“The second one, I don’t think Hooper expected me to be so high and the ball hit me and went wide.”