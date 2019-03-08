Daggers’ display against Bromley has boss Taylor purring

Chike Kandi of Dagenham & Redbridge celebrates the third goal against Bromley (pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo) ©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Daggers eased to a comfortable success at home to Ravens

Peter Taylor believes Dagenham & Redbridge delivered their best display of the campaign to beat Bromley 3-0 in the Vanarama National League.

Daggers took the lead in just the third minute when Angelo Balanta headed home from Jack Munns’ free-kick.

Munns was also involved in the second goal in the 14th minute, delivering another beautiful free-kick which Conor Wilkinson nodded into the net.

The third came 18 minutes from time when substitute Chike Kandi powerfully struck from 25 yards for his second goal in as many games.

It was the Essex club’s biggest home win of the campaign and Daggers boss Taylor was thrilled with what he saw.

“Our first-half performance was as good as we’ve played since I’ve been here, which was encouraging” he said.

“We’ve not been a team that looks like we can win games 3-0, but we created a lot of chances on Saturday and could have scored a couple more.

“That said, I was pleased with the quality of the goals we scored.”

Daggers certainly had plenty of joy from free-kicks in the first half, scoring from two and having plenty others cause chaos in the Ravens defence.

Munns’ delivery was exceptional, with the midfielder often finding the precise area that caused the most trouble.

And Taylor was equally delighted with what Munns produced from dead balls in the win over Bromley.

“The first two goals were outstanding and they were nice because you ask players to do certain things and you can practice free-kicks all you want, but it’s a waste of time until you actually pull it off,” he added.

“Jack’s delivery for the first two goals was first-class.”

Bromley boss Neil Smith, meanwhile, struggled to hide his frustration at what he saw from his side.

“I was disappointed with the performance, especially to go 2-0 down so quickly,” he said.

“Dagenham is a place where we’ve not had much luck in the past, but we thought after playing like we did at Harrogate Town on Tuesday, where we were strong and only lost to a last-minute penalty, that we could put up a fight up, but we had no fight.”