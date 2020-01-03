Search

Advanced search

Freund ‘never’ in fear of relegation’ despite poor form of Daggers

PUBLISHED: 09:14 14 July 2020 | UPDATED: 09:14 14 July 2020

Peter B. Freund (pic: Dagenham & Redbridge FC)

Peter B. Freund (pic: Dagenham & Redbridge FC)

Archant

Dagenham & Redbridge chairman Peter B. Freund insists he never feared relegation from the National League but was a little worried around the Christmas period when they decided to make a managerial change.

Daggers decided to sack experienced manager Peter Taylor on December 29 as a poor run of form left them just above the drop zone after 28 games played.

They moved to bring in Daryl McMahon on January 3, 2020 as they looked for the former Ebbsfleet United boss to turn their fortunes around.

“I never thought we’d be relegated,” Freund told Digger Dagger Matchday Youtube channel.

“Truth be told we were somewhat fortunate as we knew only three clubs were going to be relegated anyway, but when we got to the point where we decided to make a management change and bring in Daryl, that is when we got somewhat concerned.

“My issue was as disappointing as the season was, I didn’t feel we did anything wrong in terms of player selection, it was just the injuries and they had destroyed what we had planned.

You may also want to watch:

“I think it was just a perfect storm, we had all the injuries, and in fairness to Peter Taylor he was coaching with one hand tied behind his back because of that and then the morale started to waiver in my opinion.

“That was, as much as anything else, one of the main reasons we felt we needed to make a managerial change.

“But Daryl brought a really aggressive approach, which I think matches up with what I’ve been saying from an ownership stand point, so we’re really well aligned and that is no disrespect to Peter.

“Peter is an incredibly successful manager, I just think at some point it was a lost cause.”

The chairman says he also had to make a sensible decision rather than listening to every fan at the club, but hopes they were pleased with the McMahon appointment.

“I will say, again with all of this being fairly new to me, one of the things I have to be careful of is how fickle English football fans are so you have to be careful not to listen to everything being said as they don’t really know everything that is going on behind the scenes,” he said.

“I think that it was a combination of all it, but I don’t want to say the fans drove me to make the decision because the fact of the matter, many fans had selected him or one or two others to come in.

“It wasn’t necessarily to please the fans, though obviously it’s very important to listen, it was what we really identified ourselves.”

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Barking and Dagenham Post. Click the link in the orange box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

We Are FSTVL could move from Upminster to Dagenham

We Are FSTVL has taken place in Upminster since 2013. Picture: April Roach

Judge to consider what to do if witnesses refuse to answer questions about Stephen Port murder investigations

Stephen Port

River bus service expanding to Barking Riverside

Concept design for the Thames Clippers pier at Barking Riverside. Picture: Thames Clippers

Man taken to hospital after being bitten by a dog during terror arrest operations, including one near Goodmayes Park

Witnesses described hearing a volley of gunshots and armed police in the area. Picture: @eoinmoylan1

Getting the message over to young people

Most Read

We Are FSTVL could move from Upminster to Dagenham

We Are FSTVL has taken place in Upminster since 2013. Picture: April Roach

Judge to consider what to do if witnesses refuse to answer questions about Stephen Port murder investigations

Stephen Port

River bus service expanding to Barking Riverside

Concept design for the Thames Clippers pier at Barking Riverside. Picture: Thames Clippers

Man taken to hospital after being bitten by a dog during terror arrest operations, including one near Goodmayes Park

Witnesses described hearing a volley of gunshots and armed police in the area. Picture: @eoinmoylan1

Getting the message over to young people

Latest from the Barking and Dagenham Post

Freund ‘never’ in fear of relegation’ despite poor form of Daggers

Peter B. Freund (pic: Dagenham & Redbridge FC)

England captain Morgan relishing World Cup winners reunion

England's Eoin Morgan celebrates with the trophy after the 2019 ICC World Cup Final at Lord's

Overground: Gospel Oak to Barking line to close for 10 weekends in a row for rail and bridge works

Track upgrades and bridge strengthening work will be carried out on the Gospel Oak to Barking London Overground line over 10 weekends from August 22. Picture: National Rail

Barking have retained Ashman and Palmer for the upcoming season

Johnny Ashman on the ball for Barking (pic Terry Gilbert)

Job is not finished yet says West Ham United defender Ogbonna

West Ham United's Angelo Ogbonna (right) and Newcastle United's Dwight Gayle (left) battle for the ball