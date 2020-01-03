Freund ‘never’ in fear of relegation’ despite poor form of Daggers

Dagenham & Redbridge chairman Peter B. Freund insists he never feared relegation from the National League but was a little worried around the Christmas period when they decided to make a managerial change.

Daggers decided to sack experienced manager Peter Taylor on December 29 as a poor run of form left them just above the drop zone after 28 games played.

They moved to bring in Daryl McMahon on January 3, 2020 as they looked for the former Ebbsfleet United boss to turn their fortunes around.

“I never thought we’d be relegated,” Freund told Digger Dagger Matchday Youtube channel.

“Truth be told we were somewhat fortunate as we knew only three clubs were going to be relegated anyway, but when we got to the point where we decided to make a management change and bring in Daryl, that is when we got somewhat concerned.

“My issue was as disappointing as the season was, I didn’t feel we did anything wrong in terms of player selection, it was just the injuries and they had destroyed what we had planned.

“I think it was just a perfect storm, we had all the injuries, and in fairness to Peter Taylor he was coaching with one hand tied behind his back because of that and then the morale started to waiver in my opinion.

“That was, as much as anything else, one of the main reasons we felt we needed to make a managerial change.

“But Daryl brought a really aggressive approach, which I think matches up with what I’ve been saying from an ownership stand point, so we’re really well aligned and that is no disrespect to Peter.

“Peter is an incredibly successful manager, I just think at some point it was a lost cause.”

The chairman says he also had to make a sensible decision rather than listening to every fan at the club, but hopes they were pleased with the McMahon appointment.

“I will say, again with all of this being fairly new to me, one of the things I have to be careful of is how fickle English football fans are so you have to be careful not to listen to everything being said as they don’t really know everything that is going on behind the scenes,” he said.

“I think that it was a combination of all it, but I don’t want to say the fans drove me to make the decision because the fact of the matter, many fans had selected him or one or two others to come in.

“It wasn’t necessarily to please the fans, though obviously it’s very important to listen, it was what we really identified ourselves.”