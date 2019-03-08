Daggers defender Smith drops in to help Inspire Minds Through Sport company

Former Barking footballer Darelle Russell has set up a new company called Inspire Minds Through Sport

Dagenham & Redbridge's Nathan Smith recently gave a talk to aspiring sports stars at an Easter training camp.

The defender paid a visit to St Peter's Catholic Primary School, Goresbrook Road which was hosting a session for kids by Inspire Minds Through Sport.

Darelle Russell, formerly of Barking, has founded the company with the aim to give local youngsters an opportunity to be active.

He said: “The company is called Inspire Minds Through Sports and we aim to deliver all different types of sports such as; basketball, gymnastics, rugby, arts and craft, drama, hockey, tennis, outdoor adventure activities, netball, drama and dance.

“We delivered those sessions at St. Peter's Catholic Primary School during the Easter holidays and it was all about making sure children were active over Easter.”

Russell, who is a PE teacher in the Borough of Barking & Dagenham, expressed his delight at being able to welcome Smith down for the day.

Londoner Smith, who was born in Enfield, started out in non-league football, but he got a chance in the Football League at Yeovil Town.

The defender spent a decade playing in League One and Two and is now part of the Daggers side, which recently beat the drop in the National League.

Despite a busy schedule, he still found time to come down and talk to the children, who were taking part in the sessions put on by Inspire Minds Through Sport.

“We were honoured to have professional footballer Nathan Smith visit us and share his inspirational football journey to the kids at the Easter Camp,” Russell added.

“He uplifted the children in so many ways about his journey and told them to always believe in your dreams.”

For anymore information on Inspire Minds Through Sport contact Russell on 07947 117313 or email the non-league ace at darelle_russell@hotmail.co.uk.