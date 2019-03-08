Taylor accuses Daggers of ‘not caring enough’ after defeat to Dover

Dagenham & Redbridge manager Peter Taylor (pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo) ©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Essex club turned in a poor display in their loss to the Whites

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Peter Taylor accused his Dagenham & Redbridge players of “not caring enough” following a 3-1 defeat at home to Dover Athletic in the Vanarama National League.

Daggers slipped to a second straight loss in the league on Tuesday night and were poor throughout the 90 minutes.

The Essex club fell behind in the 21st minute when Jamie Allen fired low into the net for the visitors.

The Victoria Road outfit fell further behind seven minutes later, with Bedsente Gomis heading home from a free-kick for the Kent club.

Just four minutes into the second half, Andy Hessenthaler’s men wrapped up their win when Alfie Pavey backheeled the ball into the back of the net.

Will Wright nabbed his first Daggers goal from distance in the 69th minute, but it proved to be little more than a consolation strike in the end.

The performance on the whole from the hosts was certainly a flat one and boss Taylor did not pull any punches in his post-match interview.

“The first half was very forgettable and unforgivable; we were very poor in the first half and I told the players that,” he said.

“I told them that they weren’t doing their jobs and they didn’t seem to run around or care enough, which annoyed me.

“Dover did run around and care enough; they worked 10 times harder than we did and deserved to be leading at half-time.

“Even though we gave a very poor goal away in the second half, I thought some of our football in the second half was very good.

“That showed character, but there are a lot of teams in the country that only start performing when they’re losing and I don’t want to get into that habit.”

To cap a miserable night for Daggers, top scorer Conor Wilkinson went off injured at half-time.

The forward was then seen hobbling away from the ground on crutches with his foot in a medical boot after the game and Taylor revealed the extent of the injury.

“Conor got a whack in training which made him miss our last game (at Havant & Waterlooville) and he got stamped on again against Dover,” added the 66-year-old.

“He was really struggling at half-time, so there was no point in keeping him on.”

Nathan Smith also went off early for Daggers after being replaced by Wright in the 30th minute, but Taylor confirmed that move was a tactical one.

“I wanted to go to a back four and I didn’t want to take Liam Gordon off because I felt he would keep going forward longer in the game with his energy,” said the Daggers boss.

“I had to take a centre-back off and my decision was to take Nathan off.”