Daggers boss McMahon is pleased with Fleet victory

Reece Grant of Dagenham during Hornchurch vs Dagenham & Redbridge, Friendly Match Football at Hornchurch Stadium on 27th July 2019

Dagenham & Redbridge manager Daryl McMahon was very impressed by his side’s performance in their first pre-season encounter as they sealed a 3-1 victory over his former club Ebbsfleet United.

A brace from striker Reece Grant and new target man Paul McCallum secured the win for the Daggers at the Kuflink Stadium on Saturday.

But more importantly the boss was pleased with the fitness levels and insists that is the main focus on these friendlies.

“It was a very good performance, very pleased with the lads we’ve only been back in doing proper training for five days,” McMahon told DaggersTV.

“Fitness levels were good, we played some really good football, lots of things we need to iron out obviously but it’s the first game of pre-season.”

He added: “It’s important for maybe three friendlies for the lads all to play 45 minutes each, the training load in the week is tough, so we don’t want to kill them on Saturday’s as well.

“We can’t flog them, most of the lads have been sitting at home for five months because of lockdown, obviously they’ve gone out and ran on their own.

“Playing football is totally different in terms of fitness levels, we don’t want to risk any injuries.”

The former midfielder heaped praise on new signing McCallum’s superb finish while also talking highly about the finishes from Reece Grant.

“It was probably goal of the season already, I don’t think he’ll score a better one for us,” McMahon chuckled.

“Fantastic finish, he’s got in behind the defence and to lob him first time from that angle into the top corner, it was a terrific goal and I thought both the other Reece Grant goals were good as well.

“I think if you look at the two teams, the second-half team was younger, and probably overall quicker.

“That was the reason I played that team in the second-half as I thought the speed and energy for us in the second-half would be crucial for us.”

Dagenham had four trialists feature in the clash with Jack Connors and Will Wright being two of the unnamed squad players.

“Whenever you play football you want to win, but every single pre-season game is about fitness for us. I want to win every game, but it’s not the most important thing, I want every player playing and to understand their responsibility and positions.

“I want them to get to know each other very quickly and get ready for the first game of the season.”