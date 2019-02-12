Daggers forward Wilkinson in race against time to be fit to face Gateshead

Frustration for Conor Wilkinson of Dagenham & Redbridge (pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo) ©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Striker suffered knock to ankle in defeat at Wrexham last weekend

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Conor Wilkinson faces a race against time to be fit for Dagenham & Redbridge’s clash against Gateshead in the Vanarama National League on Saturday.

Daggers were dealt a blow last weekend when their top scorer went off injured at half-time in a 1-0 defeat at title hopefuls Wrexham.

With Angelo Balanta also on his way back to fitness after sustaining an injury at Maidstone United three weeks ago, the Essex club may be without their two most influential attackers this weekend.

But speaking after the defeat at Wrexham, Daggers boss Peter Taylor hinted Wilkinson only came off last weekend as a precaution.

Speaking to the club website, Taylor said: “Conor has got a bad ankle and he got whacked twice in the same spot, and it was just too sore too carry on.

“He would have been limping and put himself in danger of making it 10 times worse and we weren’t prepared to take that chance.”

While Wilkinson faces a battle to be fit to face the Heed, midfielders Alexander McQueen and Jack Munns will hope to be restored to the starting XI for that game.

Though the pair have formed a good partnership in the middle of the park in recent weeks, they were both left out of the line-up for the loss at Wrexham.

McQueen dropped to the bench, while Munns missed out altogether despite being fully fit after travelling with the squad to Wales.

The decision to drop the pair raised many eyebrows among Daggers fans, but Taylor has challenged to duo to impress in training to regain their starting spots.

“It’s always frustrating for any player to lose their position and Alex, Jack and Nathan Smith came out for the Wrexham game as I felt a few other players deserved to play a touch more than them,” added the 66-year-old.

“I think the players that came in did well, but that doesn’t mean the other players are now all of a sudden out of the picture.

“It’s up to them to now have a positive week and get themselves in my mind for the Gateshead game.”

Daggers fans will hope the pair return this weekend and that Wilkinson is fit to face Gateshead as the Essex club look to collect just a second league win of 2019.