Wright believes home advantage can aid Daggers against Gateshead

PUBLISHED: 10:00 14 February 2019

Will Wright of Dagenham & Redbridge and Charlee Adams of Barnet (pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

Essex club keen to get back on winning trail against the Heed

Will Wright believes home advantage could be key for Dagenham & Redbridge as they bid to return to winning ways in the Vanarama National League against Gateshead on Saturday.

The Essex club return home this weekend off the back of a 1-0 loss at title hopefuls Wrexham last weekend.

Peter Taylor’s men have not been in the best form of late with just one win in their last six league matches.

But the versatile Wright is confident that a return to Victoria Road this weekend could be what the Essex club need to get back on a good run of form.

Speaking to the club website, the on-loan Colchester United youngster said: “We will be at home, so the game plan will be slightly different to the Wrexham game.

“Gateshead are flying relatively high in the table, but being at home, we’d rather be more attacking, look to score a few goals and put on a bit of a show for the fans

“They travelled a long way last Saturday, so we’ll try to show our thanks to them against Gateshead.”

As for that match at Wrexham, Wright was handed his first start since January 5, but could not help Daggers to a win.

The game’s only goal came in the 74th minute as Stuart Beavon struck from close range for the Dragons.

But Wright feels the Essex club performed better than the result suggests, adding: “We were resilient at the start and until the goal, we were riding a bit of pressure.

“Wrexham have got a fairly good crowd at home, so we were trying to keep them from getting behind their team and trying to get them to turn against them.

“Up until the 70th minute, it was going to plan and we looked a threat going forwards as well.

“We could have nicked one, gone 1-0 and then the crowd would have turned against them, but they got the goal and the crowd got up with them.

“Wrexham had a few more chances and we were stretched at the end as we tried to get an equalizing goal.”

