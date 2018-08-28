Search

Advanced search

Join us for Digital Decoded

Goodliffe pleased to stay with Daggers and hopes to kick on over rest of season

PUBLISHED: 10:00 09 January 2019

Ben Goodliffe of Dagenham & Redbridge (pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

Ben Goodliffe of Dagenham & Redbridge (pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Defender has had loan with Essex club from Wolverhampton Wanderers extended until end of term

Ben Goodliffe says he is delighted to be staying with Dagenham & Redbridge until the end of the season and now hopes to kick on with the Essex club.

The centre-back arrived at Victoria Road in the summer on loan from Premier League side Wolverhampton Wanderers.

Goodliffe’s initial loan deal was due to expire this month, but it was confirmed last week that it had been extended until the end of the campaign.

And with a few more months as a Dagger to look forward to, the 19-year-old hopes to show fans exactly what he is capable of.

“I’m delighted to stay until the end of the season and I feel like I’ve had a bit of an up-and-down journey, especially at the start of the loan with a couple of silly challenges that put me in a bad position,” said the defender.

“I feel like I’ve bounced back from that and I’m delighted to stay because I’m progressing well, so hopefully I can show that in the second half of the season.”

Goodliffe has been exposed to plenty of regular first-team football this season, becoming a fixture at the heart of defence

His centre-back partner, though, has seen plenty of change having already played alongside Will Wright, Alex Davey, Luke Pennell, Manny Onaraise and Kenny Clark this season.

But it seems playing alongside so many different partners is not something that has fazed the teenager.

“Playing alongside so many different centre-backs means you have to adapt, but one of the main things in football is your ability to adapt to different situations,” he added.

“When you get different centre-backs playing alongside you, you have to work well with each other to make sure you play well.

“Recently we’ve had Manny and Ken who have come in and done well, so to have those two alongside me in the formation we play has been good and I’m enjoying it.”

Goodliffe has made 24 starts in the league for Daggers so far this season and the young centre-back feels he has learned a lot from the loan spell.

“When I was 17 and at Boreham Wood, I played men’s football for a few games and then got signed by Wolves,” he said.

“Playing for the under-23s is a different environment to be around, so coming back to men’s football has been a good challenge for myself.”

Most Read

Tribunal rules Barking and Dagenham Council discriminated against workers on race and disability

Barking and Dagenham Council has been found guilty of discrimination. Pic: Ken Mears

Man stabbed in the face and another slashed in separate knife attacks in Barking

Police at the scene outside the Barking Dog. Pic: Liam Coleman

Guilty: Trio who killed Barking man Sandel Serbu with garden shears and pickaxe handles in Ilford

Araman-Nardi Stoica and Razvan Vladescu. Photo: Met Police

Schoolboy fighting leukaemia has vital blood stem cell transplant

Damary Dawkins has received a stem cell transplant. Pic: ACLT

Woman and man charged following two knife attacks in Barking 20 minutes apart

Police at the scene outside the Barking Dog. Pic: Liam Coleman

Most Read

Thieves steal thousands of pounds worth of jewellery from St Albans jewellers

Thieves came into Jago Jewellers and stole thousands of pounds worth of jewellery. Picture: Google Street View

Man must pay £21m his St Albans law firm dishonestly claimed in legal aid

Phoenix House Suites on Campfield Road

Possibility of CCTV along “scary” pathway to be discussed after St Albans community rallies around petition

Narrow path on Alban Way

St Albans named most expensive commuter town in Britain

#includeImage($article, 225)

Dangerous driver jailed for two and a half years after crash near St Albans killed 18-year-old

#includeImage($article, 225)

Latest from the Barking and Dagenham Post

Goodliffe pleased to stay with Daggers and hopes to kick on over rest of season

Ben Goodliffe of Dagenham & Redbridge (pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

Barking gunned down by Hamlets Sheriff

Barking v Dulwich Hamlet at Champion Hill (Pic: Jacob Ranson)

Missing: Girl, 14, with links to Barking and Dagenham

Joanne Cooper has links to Barking and Dagenham. Picture: ESSEX POLICE

Proud parents celebrate babies born on Christmas Day and New Year’s Day

Philomena Opare and son Kevin with newborn son Marvin Nana Afriyie. Picture: Ken Mears

Dagenham thump Writtle in first game of New Year

Dagenham in action earlier in the Essex Canterbury Jack One season (pic: George Phillipou/TGS Photo)
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists