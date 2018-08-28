Daggers youngster on trial with Charlton

Luke Hirst has impressed Addicks scouts while on loan with Bowers & Pitsea this term

Dagenham & Redbridge youngster Luke Hirst is currently undergoing a trial with Sky Bet League One side Charlton Athletic.

The forward has spent the season on loan with Bostik North side Bowers & Pitsea and has featured regularly for their under-23 team.

Hirst has averaged almost two goals a game for Bowers’ youth team this term and it is that form that has caught the eye of Charlton.

Though parent club Daggers are yet to comment on Hirst’s trial, the Twitter account for Bowers’ under-23 team revealed the news on Sunday.

A post from the account on the social media site read: “All involved would like to wish Luke massive good luck as he starts his trial with Charlton.

“Luke has been in sensational form, averaging 1.7 goals per game. A joy to work with and fully deserved.”

Young Hirst will hope he can impress the Addicks scouts this week and gain a place in their academy.