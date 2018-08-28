Search

Advanced search

Join us for Digital Decoded

Daggers youngster on trial with Charlton

PUBLISHED: 11:00 05 February 2019

The latest news from Dagenham & Redbridge FC (pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

The latest news from Dagenham & Redbridge FC (pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Luke Hirst has impressed Addicks scouts while on loan with Bowers & Pitsea this term

Dagenham & Redbridge youngster Luke Hirst is currently undergoing a trial with Sky Bet League One side Charlton Athletic.

The forward has spent the season on loan with Bostik North side Bowers & Pitsea and has featured regularly for their under-23 team.

Hirst has averaged almost two goals a game for Bowers’ youth team this term and it is that form that has caught the eye of Charlton.

Though parent club Daggers are yet to comment on Hirst’s trial, the Twitter account for Bowers’ under-23 team revealed the news on Sunday.

A post from the account on the social media site read: “All involved would like to wish Luke massive good luck as he starts his trial with Charlton.

“Luke has been in sensational form, averaging 1.7 goals per game. A joy to work with and fully deserved.”

Young Hirst will hope he can impress the Addicks scouts this week and gain a place in their academy.

Related articles

Most Read

Dagenham gas mains to be replaced

Work is being carried out on Rainham Road South between March and July. Picture: Google Maps

Only two payouts from total of 200 pothole damage claims in Barking and Dagenham, survey shows

The Federation of Small Businesses has published pothole numbers and called for action to support road users and local firms. Picture: PA / Martin Keene

Revealed: Restaurants and takeaways in Barking and Dagenham with a ZERO rating for hygiene

Zero rated: Khan's Restaurant in Longbridge Road, Dagenham. Pic: Google

Shocking CCTV footage of gang attacking Promise Nkenda released as teenagers jailed for his murder

Anton Muir, Ephraim Idris, Ahmed Musa Abdille and Shamar Dawes. Pic: Met Police

Bosses of magazine Inside Success Union are fined for selling in Barking without a licence

The bosses of Inside Success Union, Stockwell have been fined £2,500 and banned from street trading after a group of youngsters working for the organisation were caught selling its magazine in Barking town centre. Picture: INSIDE SUCCESS UK

Most Read

Dagenham gas mains to be replaced

Work is being carried out on Rainham Road South between March and July. Picture: Google Maps

Only two payouts from total of 200 pothole damage claims in Barking and Dagenham, survey shows

#includeImage($article, 225)

Revealed: Restaurants and takeaways in Barking and Dagenham with a ZERO rating for hygiene

#includeImage($article, 225)

Shocking CCTV footage of gang attacking Promise Nkenda released as teenagers jailed for his murder

#includeImage($article, 225)

Bosses of magazine Inside Success Union are fined for selling in Barking without a licence

#includeImage($article, 225)

Latest from the Barking and Dagenham Post

Daggers youngster on trial with Charlton

The latest news from Dagenham & Redbridge FC (pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

Barking & Dagenham girls get title defence off to fine start with 7-up performance

Kaltrini Ibrahimi scored twice as Barking & Dagenham girls beat Sutton (pic BDSFA)

Barking drug dealer denies hitting teenager with bottle, murder trial hears

Tavis Spencer-Aitkens, Pic: Supplied by family

West Ham battle to deserved draw after controversial Liverpool strike

West Ham United's Michail Antonio celebrates scoring his side's first goal of the game during the Premier League match at the London Stadium.

Town hall flag raising marks start of LGBT+ history month in Barking and Dagenham

The rainbow flag was raised outside Barking Town Hall on Monday. Picture: LBBD
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists