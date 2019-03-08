Daggers stopper Justham hails home improvements in defence

Elliot Justham of Dagenham & Redbridge (pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo) ©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Essex club have kept shutouts in each of their last two home matches having previously gone five-and-a-half months without a home clean sheet

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Dagenham & Redbridge stopper Elliot Justham has attributed the team’s recent home improvements in defence to an increased vocal presence at the back.

Daggers host Dover Athletic on Tuesday night when they will be looking for a third consecutive clean sheet at home.

The Essex club have recently kept both Bromley and Sutton United at bay at Victoria Road, having previously gone over five-and-a-half months without a home shutout.

As a goalkeeper, Justham is understandably delighted with how the team have performed defensively at home of late.

The 28-year-old puts the improvements down good leadership in defence, but knows Daggers must continue to perform to those levels in the coming weeks.

Speaking after the victory over the Ravens earlier this month, Justham said: “We were very vocal against Bromley and we need to carry that forward.

“We have been quiet at times this season, but lately we’ve been very vocal.

“We’re getting a good understanding in defence and whoever comes into the team is filling the shirt well.”

Against Bromley, Justham was rarely tested as the Daggers defence impressed to keep the Ravens at bay.

The keeper, though, had to keep his concentration to twice deny JJ Hooper brilliantly in the second half to preserve his clean sheet.

Those were the only occasions on which the Daggers goal was in danger against Bromley and it seems Justham would not be too upset for that to be replicated between now and the end of the campaign.

“It is nice as a keeper when you don’t have much to do because it means the lads were doing their jobs,” he added.

“It was windy and conditions were testing, but we were very professional.”

Justham were hope for another comfortable day between the sticks when Daggers play host to Dover on Tuesday, keen to earn a third straight home league win.