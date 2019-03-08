Daggers Ladies to hold trial event

Club hope to attract new members with event on May 25

Dagenham & Redbridge Ladies will be holding an open day on May 25 with a view to attracting new players.

The event will take place at the club's Chigwell Construction Stadium in Victoria Road with two sessions on the day.

The first sessions will run from 9-10.30am and is open to players looking to join the club's under-10, under-11, under-12, under-13 or under-14 sides.

The second session runs from 10.30am-midday and will be open to players looking to join Daggers' under-15, under-16 or open age sides.

To book a place at the trial day, email ladiesfc@daggers.co.uk or call Lindsay Harris on 07956 605387.

It is hoped the club can attract plenty of new players as they aim to build on their successes in the previous campaign.

The under-13 side triumphed in their league while the under-15 team have been successful both in their league and cup this term in a memorable campaign.