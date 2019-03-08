Search

Advanced search

Sign up to our newsletter

Daggers Ladies to hold trial event

PUBLISHED: 10:00 10 May 2019

Dagenham & Redbridge Ladies are holding a trial day at Victoria Road on May 25 (pic: Dag & Red FC)

Dagenham & Redbridge Ladies are holding a trial day at Victoria Road on May 25 (pic: Dag & Red FC)

Archant

Club hope to attract new members with event on May 25

Dagenham & Redbridge Ladies will be holding an open day on May 25 with a view to attracting new players.

The event will take place at the club's Chigwell Construction Stadium in Victoria Road with two sessions on the day.

You may also want to watch:

The first sessions will run from 9-10.30am and is open to players looking to join the club's under-10, under-11, under-12, under-13 or under-14 sides.

The second session runs from 10.30am-midday and will be open to players looking to join Daggers' under-15, under-16 or open age sides.

To book a place at the trial day, email ladiesfc@daggers.co.uk or call Lindsay Harris on 07956 605387.

It is hoped the club can attract plenty of new players as they aim to build on their successes in the previous campaign.

The under-13 side triumphed in their league while the under-15 team have been successful both in their league and cup this term in a memorable campaign.

Most Read

Man stabbed in Dagenham Heathway

A man in his 40s was found with a stab wound on Monday in Dagenham Heathway. Picture: GOOGLE

Autistic man who faces losing his disability car ‘will be trapped in his home’

Autism sufferer Aaron Drain with his Mum Karen.

Gangster Roy Shaw features in new book aimed at ‘setting the record straight’

RoyShaw being congratulated after his first round victory over Donny 'The Bull' Adams in 1975. Pic: PA

Eight ‘stylish’ homes in Dagenham completed by council

Be First commercial director Iain Ferguson, council leader Darren Rodwell and Margaret Mitchell on Tarling Close. Ms Mitchell recently moved into a home on the development. Picture: Andrew Baker.

Doctor apologises for communication breakdown before Ford Dagenham striker’s death

Vera Sime, a Ford Dagenham striker, mother of three, and greatgrandmother. Picture: submitted

Most Read

Man stabbed in Dagenham Heathway

A man in his 40s was found with a stab wound on Monday in Dagenham Heathway. Picture: GOOGLE

Autistic man who faces losing his disability car ‘will be trapped in his home’

Autism sufferer Aaron Drain with his Mum Karen.

Gangster Roy Shaw features in new book aimed at ‘setting the record straight’

RoyShaw being congratulated after his first round victory over Donny 'The Bull' Adams in 1975. Pic: PA

Eight ‘stylish’ homes in Dagenham completed by council

Be First commercial director Iain Ferguson, council leader Darren Rodwell and Margaret Mitchell on Tarling Close. Ms Mitchell recently moved into a home on the development. Picture: Andrew Baker.

Doctor apologises for communication breakdown before Ford Dagenham striker’s death

Vera Sime, a Ford Dagenham striker, mother of three, and greatgrandmother. Picture: submitted

Latest from the Barking and Dagenham Post

Daggers Ladies to hold trial event

Dagenham & Redbridge Ladies are holding a trial day at Victoria Road on May 25 (pic: Dag & Red FC)

Fastest sprinters in the world heading to London Stadium

Sprinter Reece Prescod and Stef Reid with students on the track (Pic: Henry Browne)

Dagenham car repair shop fined more than £1600 over waste disposal records

A car repair shop at Unit 6a, VW House, Selinas Lane in Dagenham has been fined a total of £1,668 for failing to provide records that showed how it disposed of its waste.

Daggers skipper Nunn set to depart in summer

Skipper Ben Nunn is one of 11 players who will leave Dagenham & Redbridge in the summer

Cricket: Lord’s plays host to first Street Child World Cup final

Team England and India South line up ahead of the Street Child Cricket World Cup final at Lord's (pic Claire Skinner/MCC)
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists