Dagenham & Redbridge midfielder Phipps ruled out for the season as Quigley made available for transfer

PUBLISHED: 14:18 02 October 2020 | UPDATED: 14:18 02 October 2020

Harry Phipps of Dagenham during Hornchurch vs Dagenham & Redbridge, Friendly Match Football at Hornchurch Stadium on 27th July 2019

Harry Phipps of Dagenham during Hornchurch vs Dagenham & Redbridge, Friendly Match Football at Hornchurch Stadium on 27th July 2019

©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Dagenham & Redbridge midfielder Harry Phipps has been ruled out for the entire season with a cruciate injury.

Joe Quigley of Dagenham and Redbridge during Dagenham & Redbridge vs Barnet, Vanarama National League Football at the Chigwell Construction Stadium on 5th October 2019Joe Quigley of Dagenham and Redbridge during Dagenham & Redbridge vs Barnet, Vanarama National League Football at the Chigwell Construction Stadium on 5th October 2019

The 21-year-old has endured plenty of injury problems since joining the Daggers and is now facing another lengthy period on the sidelines once again.

Manager Daryl McMahon is extremely disappointed to lose the youngster as he was keen to work alongside the former Maidstone United man this campaign.

"He did his cruciate on Saturday against Chelmsford. It's a huge blow for us, I think he's a hugely talented player and someone that I was really looking forward to working with this season to push him on and help him develop," McMahon said.

“It’s a huge blow for us, he’s a hugely talented player, and someone that I was really looking forward to working with this season.

“Pushing him on and helping him getting better. It’s a blow, but he is young enough to come back from it. He’s got a fantastic attitude and he’s grounded.

“He knows everyone at the football club and inside the building will be doing all we can to get him fit and fighting to come back again.”

The former Ebbsfleet United boss also revealed striker Joe Quigley is available for transfer.

“Joe’s available for transfer. At the moment we haven’t used him and feel that we’ve got enough players in that position already in Paul McCallum, Adrian Clifton, Darren McQueen, Kai Brown, Angelo Balanta. Even Myles Weston can play up there.”

