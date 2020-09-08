Search

Dagenham start the new season away to Halifax Town

PUBLISHED: 13:30 08 September 2020 | UPDATED: 13:30 08 September 2020

Dagenham manager Daryl McMahon during Hornchurch vs Dagenham & Redbridge, Friendly Match Football at Hornchurch Stadium on 5th September 2020

Dagenham & Redbridge will start the new National League away to Halifax Town before taking on Barnet in their first home fixture.

It is a trip to the Shay for the Daggers on Saturday, October 3 before hosting a new-look Barnet in mid-week at Victoria Road.

Daryl McMahon’s will then host newly-promoted Wealdstone on Saturday, October 10 before travelling away to Woking in mid-week.

Dagenham will then host Yeovil Town and travel away to both Maidenhead United and Boreham Wood in the first month of the new season.

The festive period will see them travel away to Dover Athletic on Boxing Day before hosting London rivals Bromley on Saturday, December 28.

The new year will see them start at home against Dover on January, 2 before rounding up the season at home to Wrexham on May, 29 with the last away fixture being at Chesterfield the weekend prior.

