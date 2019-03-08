Justham urges Daggers to start building for next term

Elliot Justham in action for Dagenham & Redbridge earlier in the season (pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo) ©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Keeper knows Essex club must use rest of current season as springboard to be successul next term

Elliot Justham knows Dagenham & Redbridge must use the remainder of the Vanarama National League season to lay the foundations for what is hoped to be a successful campaign next term.

With the end of the season fast approaching, Daggers appear on the verge of safety — something that would have seemed farfetched back in October.

Thanks to the buzz generated by new owners Trinity Sports Holding, the Essex club have ensconced themselves in the safety of mid-table.

The Victoria Road outfit will hope to kick on next season, with both owners and fans already talking about a possible promotion push.

And keeper Justham knows that if Daggers are to realise that aim next term, the hard work starts now.

Speaking after the win over Bromley earlier this month, Justham said: “Even though we’re in a good position, we can’t take our foot off the gas, especially given where we were at the start of the season.

“People are playing for their futures too and if you want to be part of something successful, you have to keep going until the end.

“We’ll certainly be doing that and we won’t let our standards drop over the course of the rest of the season.”

Though there is still some work to be done, Justham will surely be relieved that Daggers are on course to remain in the division this term.

The 28-year-old was one of just a handful of players who remained at Victoria Road over the summer when the Essex club were in a dire financial position.

For those players, the upturn in fortunes in such a short space of time is sure to have thrilled them and Justham admits he can’t quite believe how much things have changed.

“I was one of the lads who stayed with the club over the summer and the first couple of months were tough,” he added.

“If you said to me then that we’d be in the position we are in now, I would’ve said it would not happen.

“I couldn’t see it happening, but we’ve been fantastic with the players that we’ve brought in and the people who’ve stayed. We had a little bit of a dip earlier in the year that dragged us back into the relegation battle, but thankfully we’re clear of that now.”