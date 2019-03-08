Taylor wants Daggers squad to keep giving him decisions to make regarding selection

Dagenham & Redbridge manager Peter Taylor congratulates Angelo Balanta

Daggers boss happy to have dilemmas with almost a full squad of players to choose from

Conor Wilkinson of Dagenham & Redbridge and Marc-Anthony Okoye of Bromley

Peter Taylor wants his Dagenham & Redbridge squad to keep providing him with selection dilemmas between now and the end of the Vanarama National League season.

With almost a full bill of health throughout his squad, the Daggers boss certainly has some nice decisions to make across the park.

That includes the forward line, where the former Bahrain manager can call upon the likes of Angelo Balanta, Conor Wilkinson, Chike Kandi and Tomi Adeloye.

All four have caught the eye at various times over the past few weeks, giving their boss plenty of headaches.

Chike Kandi of Dagenham & Redbridge scores the third goal against Bromley

But Daggers boss Taylor certainly is not moaning over having selection dilemmas and in fact seems to welcome the situation.

Speaking after the win over Bromley earlier this month, the 66-year-old said: “I want players to be knocking on the door.

“It’s nice that now I can take off players like Conor and Angelo and replace them with players like Chike and Tomi; I’m happy with that because they all have goals in them.

“Chike got a very important goal for us at Maidenhead United and got another important goal against Bromley which helped settle us down.”

Tomi Adeloye of Dagenham & Redbridge goes close against Bromley

The return of Balanta has certainly been a welcome one for Daggers with the forward missing nearly two months of the campaign with an ankle injury sustained in the win at Maidstone United in January.

Without the 28-year-old, the Essex club struggled at times and managed just four goals in six games in his absence, taking six points from a possible 18.

Balanta made his return against Bromley and made his presence felt early on by putting Taylor’s men ahead in just the third minute.

And the experienced Daggers boss is thrilled to have a player of Balanta’s calibre available for selection once again.

“Angelo showed how much we missed him with his performance in the first half,” he added.

“When the play goes through him, it’s normally a good move. The ball sticks to him and he’s a very important player for us.”