National League: Dagenham & Redbridge 0 Chorley 0

Angelo Balanta of Dagenham and Redbridge and Matty Challoner of Chorley during Dagenham & Redbridge vs Chorley, Vanarama National League Football at the Chigwell Construction Stadium on 28th September 2019

Dagenham & Redbridge extended their unbeaten run to 10 matches but had to settle for just a point against lowly Chorley at Victoria Road on Saturday.

Alexander McQueen of Dagenham and Redbridge during Dagenham & Redbridge vs Chorley, Vanarama National League Football at the Chigwell Construction Stadium on 28th September 2019

Massanka went close for the visitors in the first minute, before Daggers captain Kenny Clark was left needing treatment for a facial injury.

Clark had his head heavily bandaged, before Joe Quigley fired a shot on the turn high and wide.

Angelo Balanta flashed a shot wide on 21 minutes before Clark made way on the half-hour mark to be replaced by Liam Gordon.

And the full-back fired into the side netting after being found by Joan Luque, before Louis Dodds fired over for Chorley.

Liam Gordon of Dagenham and Redbridge with a shot on goal during Dagenham & Redbridge vs Chorley, Vanarama National League Football at the Chigwell Construction Stadium on 28th September 2019

Luque was too high after drifting in from the left then saw Alexander McQueen fail to control his ball into the box during first-half stoppage time.

Elliot Justham was called into action four minutes into the second half to save from Massanka, while Will Wright had an effort put behind for a corner at the other end.

And after Luque spurned a chance for the hosts, Massanka flicked over from a long throw-in on 55 minutes, while Justham palmed over a shot from Newby.

Quigley was denied at the far post from Wright's excellent ball, while Luke Croll was booked on the hour for a challenge on Newby, but then produced a brilliant tackle on Nortey in the box.

Kenny Clark of Dagenham and Redbridge during Dagenham & Redbridge vs Chorley, Vanarama National League Football at the Chigwell Construction Stadium on 28th September 2019

Manny Onariase directed the ball wide from a McQueen free kick on 63 minutes, with Massanka booked for dissent soon after.

And Chorley's Adam Blakeman was also booked for an off the ball incident with Wright, before Chorley countered and Croll was dismissed for conceding a penalty with a late tackle.

Justham saved the 72nd-minute spot-kick from Meppen-Walters, though, to keep the match all square and an unmarked Massanka fired over the bar with a quarter of an hour remaining.

Joe Quigley of Dagenham and Redbridge during Dagenham & Redbridge vs Chorley, Vanarama National League Football at the Chigwell Construction Stadium on 28th September 2019

Reece Grant produced a nice turn on the edge of the box to create a chance for himself, but was tackled as he attempted to let fly with six minutes left.

And Newby scuffed a shot into the hands of man of the match Justham, before Grant had an effort blocked and Robinson's cross was gathered by Unwin.

Cottrell fired just wide for the visitors in the last minute of normal time, while Balanta sent Grant into space in stoppage time, but he could not find a supporting runner.

And Grant just failed to get on the end of a McQueen cross in the final minute of injury time, before Balanta had a header saved from the corner and Onariase lifted the rebound over the crossbar.

Joan Luque of Dagenham and Redbridge and Matty Challoner of Chorley during Dagenham & Redbridge vs Chorley, Vanarama National League Football at the Chigwell Construction Stadium on 28th September 2019

Dagenham: Justham, Wright, Onariase, Balanta, Clark (Gordon 30), Croll, McQueen, Robinson, Quigley, Luque (Odametey 75), Dobson (Grant 67).

Unused subs: Graham, Strizovic.

Attendance: 1,212 (including 54 Chorley fans).