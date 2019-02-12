Search

Advanced search

Sign up to our newsletter

National League: Dagenham & Redbridge 0 Gateshead 2

PUBLISHED: 17:14 16 February 2019 | UPDATED: 17:14 16 February 2019

Steven Rigg of Gateshead is congratulated after scoring from the penalty spot against Dagenham & Redbridge (pic Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

Steven Rigg of Gateshead is congratulated after scoring from the penalty spot against Dagenham & Redbridge (pic Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Steven Rigg grabbed a brace to help Gateshead overcome the Daggers in a close-fought encounter at Victoria Road, but the hosts will be wondering how they didn’t get something from the game.

Conor Wilkinson of Dagenham during Dagenham & Redbridge vs Gateshead, Vanarama National League Football at the Chigwell Construction Stadium on 16th February 2019Conor Wilkinson of Dagenham during Dagenham & Redbridge vs Gateshead, Vanarama National League Football at the Chigwell Construction Stadium on 16th February 2019

Following Dagenham & Redbridge’s fast opening, where Kenny Clark smashed a header against the bar and also sent another effort narrowly wide from a Jack Munns corner, Gateshead took the lead from the penalty spot just before the break, with Rigg calmly slotting it down the middle past Elliot Justham after Manny Onariase was adjudged to have fouled Mike Williamson.

Early in the second half, it seemed to be Gateshead pushing for a second and they were rewarded for their pressure in the 53rd minute after Greg Olley smartly squared it for Rigg to slot in his and the visitors’ second goal of the day.

And, despite some late pressure, the home side were unable to find the back of the net, with even a penalty by Conor Wilkinson being smartly saved by Aynsley Pears.

It means back-to-back defeats against a 1-0 loss at Wrexham and continues a poor National League run that has seen only one win in the last seven games, with manager Peter Taylor under pressure.

Kenny Clark of Dagenham goes close during Dagenham & Redbridge vs Gateshead, Vanarama National League Football at the Chigwell Construction Stadium on 16th February 2019Kenny Clark of Dagenham goes close during Dagenham & Redbridge vs Gateshead, Vanarama National League Football at the Chigwell Construction Stadium on 16th February 2019

The hosts came out of the blocks quickly but were unable to create much until Lamar Reynolds missed several fantastic chances in the space of a few minutes.

Reynolds originally burst through following a slight defensive mishap, but saw his effort saved by the legs of the onrushing Pears, before a second shot in quick succession was cleared off the line and a free header was guided wide of the near post a few minutes later.

Having conceded either side of the break, the game turned into a more scrappy affair as the Daggers tried to get back into the game, with a rare Onariase shot flashing just wide and a missed header by Clark from a lofted wide free-kick.

Apart from a late header from full-back Liam Gordon, the East London outfit couldn’t create many clear chances to threaten Gateshead’s comfortable lead, with the strike partnership failing to provide enough fire-power.

Lamar Reynolds of Dagenham is denied by Aynsley Pears of Gateshead during Dagenham & Redbridge vs Gateshead, Vanarama National League Football at the Chigwell Construction Stadium on 16th February 2019Lamar Reynolds of Dagenham is denied by Aynsley Pears of Gateshead during Dagenham & Redbridge vs Gateshead, Vanarama National League Football at the Chigwell Construction Stadium on 16th February 2019

And this latest loss will keep the pressure on Taylor, who has been criticised this season for constantly changing the Daggers team.

Dagenham: Justham, Gordon, Clark, Loft, Goodliffe (Harfield 67), Onariase, McQueen, Munns (Kandi 62), Robinson, Reynolds, Wilkinson. Unused subs: Moore, Wright, Smith.

Attendance: 1,209 (including 56 Gateshead fans).

Dagenham players protest after a penalty is awarded against them during Dagenham & Redbridge vs Gateshead, Vanarama National League Football at the Chigwell Construction Stadium on 16th February 2019Dagenham players protest after a penalty is awarded against them during Dagenham & Redbridge vs Gateshead, Vanarama National League Football at the Chigwell Construction Stadium on 16th February 2019

Steven Rigg of Gateshead scores the first goal for his team from the penalty spot during Dagenham & Redbridge vs Gateshead, Vanarama National League Football at the Chigwell Construction Stadium on 16th February 2019Steven Rigg of Gateshead scores the first goal for his team from the penalty spot during Dagenham & Redbridge vs Gateshead, Vanarama National League Football at the Chigwell Construction Stadium on 16th February 2019

Doug Loft of Dagenham goes close during Dagenham & Redbridge vs Gateshead, Vanarama National League Football at the Chigwell Construction Stadium on 16th February 2019Doug Loft of Dagenham goes close during Dagenham & Redbridge vs Gateshead, Vanarama National League Football at the Chigwell Construction Stadium on 16th February 2019

Dagenham manager Peter Taylor during Dagenham & Redbridge vs Gateshead, Vanarama National League Football at the Chigwell Construction Stadium on 16th February 2019Dagenham manager Peter Taylor during Dagenham & Redbridge vs Gateshead, Vanarama National League Football at the Chigwell Construction Stadium on 16th February 2019

Matt Robinson of Dagenham during Dagenham & Redbridge vs Gateshead, Vanarama National League Football at the Chigwell Construction Stadium on 16th February 2019Matt Robinson of Dagenham during Dagenham & Redbridge vs Gateshead, Vanarama National League Football at the Chigwell Construction Stadium on 16th February 2019

Jack Munns of Dagenham and Elliot Forbes of Gateshead during Dagenham & Redbridge vs Gateshead, Vanarama National League Football at the Chigwell Construction Stadium on 16th February 2019Jack Munns of Dagenham and Elliot Forbes of Gateshead during Dagenham & Redbridge vs Gateshead, Vanarama National League Football at the Chigwell Construction Stadium on 16th February 2019

Most Read

Revealed: Plans for the former jobcentre in Dagenham

The jobcentre was one of 21 across London that were closed last year. Pic: Ken Mears

‘I will never recover’: Family of murdered Karen Peter speaks out as husband jailed for life

Karen Peter with her daughters. Picture: Met Police

Fined: Dagenham Sunday Market trader who gave customers a bum deal

Lauren Selby sold fake Chanel potties on her stall in Dagenham Market. Pic: LBBD

Families of victims of Barking serial killer hope BBC drama will highlight police failings

Stephen Port

Jailed for life: Controlling man who murdered wife and set fire to her body

Thomas Peter has been convicted of murder. Picture: Met Police

Most Read

Teenage woman dies in crash between car and cement mixer

A cement lorry has been involved in a crash on Dereham Road in Norwich. Picture Dan Grimmer.

Mystery phenomenon affects cars in Norfolk town

The Pike Lane car park in Thetford. The town has seen reports of cars failing to unlock with their keys. Picture: Google

‘It was like Fyre Festival’ - hundreds of families demand refund over Fortnite festival flop

#includeImage($article, 225)

Fatal crash reignites concerns over one road access to housing estate

#includeImage($article, 225)

Missing Lowestoft teenage girl last seen on Valentine’s Day

#includeImage($article, 225)

Latest from the Barking and Dagenham Post

National League: Dagenham & Redbridge 0 Gateshead 2

Steven Rigg of Gateshead is congratulated after scoring from the penalty spot against Dagenham & Redbridge (pic Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

WBBL Trophy: BA London Lions 92 Essex Rebels 66

London Lions WBBL squad face the camera (pic Graham Hodges)

Hockey: Double defeat for GB in Australia

Great Britain's men huddle before play (pic GB Hockey)

Community-minded knitters recognised with special award

Darren Rodwell with members of the Active Age Group. Pic: LBBD

Watch this weekend’s weather forecast: Cloudy and foggy

The fog in Wanstead this morning. Picture: Ken Mears
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists