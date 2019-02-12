National League: Dagenham & Redbridge 0 Gateshead 2

Steven Rigg of Gateshead is congratulated after scoring from the penalty spot against Dagenham & Redbridge

Steven Rigg grabbed a brace to help Gateshead overcome the Daggers in a close-fought encounter at Victoria Road, but the hosts will be wondering how they didn’t get something from the game.

Following Dagenham & Redbridge’s fast opening, where Kenny Clark smashed a header against the bar and also sent another effort narrowly wide from a Jack Munns corner, Gateshead took the lead from the penalty spot just before the break, with Rigg calmly slotting it down the middle past Elliot Justham after Manny Onariase was adjudged to have fouled Mike Williamson.

Early in the second half, it seemed to be Gateshead pushing for a second and they were rewarded for their pressure in the 53rd minute after Greg Olley smartly squared it for Rigg to slot in his and the visitors’ second goal of the day.

And, despite some late pressure, the home side were unable to find the back of the net, with even a penalty by Conor Wilkinson being smartly saved by Aynsley Pears.

It means back-to-back defeats against a 1-0 loss at Wrexham and continues a poor National League run that has seen only one win in the last seven games, with manager Peter Taylor under pressure.

The hosts came out of the blocks quickly but were unable to create much until Lamar Reynolds missed several fantastic chances in the space of a few minutes.

Reynolds originally burst through following a slight defensive mishap, but saw his effort saved by the legs of the onrushing Pears, before a second shot in quick succession was cleared off the line and a free header was guided wide of the near post a few minutes later.

Having conceded either side of the break, the game turned into a more scrappy affair as the Daggers tried to get back into the game, with a rare Onariase shot flashing just wide and a missed header by Clark from a lofted wide free-kick.

Apart from a late header from full-back Liam Gordon, the East London outfit couldn’t create many clear chances to threaten Gateshead’s comfortable lead, with the strike partnership failing to provide enough fire-power.

And this latest loss will keep the pressure on Taylor, who has been criticised this season for constantly changing the Daggers team.

Dagenham: Justham, Gordon, Clark, Loft, Goodliffe (Harfield 67), Onariase, McQueen, Munns (Kandi 62), Robinson, Reynolds, Wilkinson. Unused subs: Moore, Wright, Smith.

Attendance: 1,209 (including 56 Gateshead fans).

