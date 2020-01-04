National League: Dagenham & Redbridge 0 Torquay United 0

New Dagenham manager Daryl McMahon claps the fans during Dagenham & Redbridge vs Torquay United, Vanarama National League Football at the Chigwell Construction Stadium on 4th January 2020 ©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Dagenham & Redbridge had to settle for a point despite dominating their stalemate with Torquay at Victoria Road on Saturday.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Joan Luque of Dagenham goes close to a goal during Dagenham & Redbridge vs Torquay United, Vanarama National League Football at the Chigwell Construction Stadium on 4th January 2020 Joan Luque of Dagenham goes close to a goal during Dagenham & Redbridge vs Torquay United, Vanarama National League Football at the Chigwell Construction Stadium on 4th January 2020

New manager Daryl McMahon was unveiled to supporters before kick-off and saw his side control proceedings for most of the afternoon.

But an all-important goal proved elusive as honours finished even.

Sam Deering returned to the squad, while Ben House returned to Reading with his loan deal having expired.

And Joe Quigley saw an early cross-shot fly inches beyond Joan Luque and wide of the post on three minutes.

Matt Robinson of Dagenham and Connor Lemonheigh-Evans of Torquay during Dagenham & Redbridge vs Torquay United, Vanarama National League Football at the Chigwell Construction Stadium on 4th January 2020 Matt Robinson of Dagenham and Connor Lemonheigh-Evans of Torquay during Dagenham & Redbridge vs Torquay United, Vanarama National League Football at the Chigwell Construction Stadium on 4th January 2020

Luke Croll found Luque out on the left soon after, but Joe Lewis did well to deny the Spaniard as he made his way into the box.

Manny Onariase had an effort blocked behind for a corner on 10 minutes, with Quigley seeing a header from an Alex McQueen cross cleared off the line.

Luque had a shot saved by Covolan on 14 minutes, as the home side continued to threaten, but Liam Gordon then had to be alert at the other end to block a cross from Keating at the expense of Torquay's first corner of the day.

Jamie Reid fired the visitors' first chance of the match over, before Croll's cross skimmed off the head of Kenny Clark and bounced off Onariase and was cleared by the Gulls.

Kyle Cameron of Torquay and Chike Kandi of Dagenham during Dagenham & Redbridge vs Torquay United, Vanarama National League Football at the Chigwell Construction Stadium on 4th January 2020 Kyle Cameron of Torquay and Chike Kandi of Dagenham during Dagenham & Redbridge vs Torquay United, Vanarama National League Football at the Chigwell Construction Stadium on 4th January 2020

And Matt Robinson picked up the first yellow card of the game on 24 minutes, before Onariase found Luque with a perfect crossfield pass, only for him to be denied by the visiting defence once more.

McQueen sent Gordon in behind the Torquay defence with a reverse pass, but the cross was put behind for a corner and Robinson saw a firm 20-yard strike kept out by Covolan on 31 minutes.

Will Wright fired over from McQueen's quick free-kick moments later, then picked out Luque with a diagonal pass, but the Spaniard volleyed high and wide.

You may also want to watch:

Torquay were then inches away from opening the scoring on 38 minutes as Saikou Janneh saw an effort rebound off the post after a counter-attack, but Daggers broke upfield and Kandi teed up Luque, who was thwarted by Covolan.

Kandi then had a low shot of his own saved by Covolan, but was denied by the Gulls defence after Quigley robbed Joe Lewis of the ball and tried to set him up in stoppage time.

Quigley saw a powerful header from Luque's corner kept out by Covolan five minutes after the restart, but Torquay struck the woodwork for a second time when a deflected shot rebounded off the crossbar.

McQueen had a shot well blocked after a brilliant pass from Kandi and Onariase's header across goal was hooked clear by a Torquay defender before it could be put away by a teammate.

Joe Quigley of Dagenham and Joe Lewis of Torquay during Dagenham & Redbridge vs Torquay United, Vanarama National League Football at the Chigwell Construction Stadium on 4th January 2020 Joe Quigley of Dagenham and Joe Lewis of Torquay during Dagenham & Redbridge vs Torquay United, Vanarama National League Football at the Chigwell Construction Stadium on 4th January 2020

Then Kandi broke at pace after a good interception by Luque, only to fire his shot over the crossbar, and Gordon attacked to find Luque, whose cross evaded Kandi but reached McQueen and his shot was put behind for a corner.

Quigley tip-toed past defenders in the box to force a stunning save from Covolan on 69 minutes as Daggers remained dominant, with Luque next to be denied by a brilliant stop from the visiting keeper.

But Robinson, having already been booked, was spoken to by the referee with 11 minutes left and captain Clark was warned his teammate was risking a dismissal.

Deering was sent on for Quigley moments later but Torquay then enjoyed their best spell of the game, before Kandi countered on the right and saw his cross cut out as Deering and fellow sub Reece Grant lurked.

New Dagenham manager Daryl McMahon (C) speaks to Terry Harris (L) and Jody Brown at half-time during Dagenham & Redbridge vs Torquay United, Vanarama National League Football at the Chigwell Construction Stadium on 4th January 2020 New Dagenham manager Daryl McMahon (C) speaks to Terry Harris (L) and Jody Brown at half-time during Dagenham & Redbridge vs Torquay United, Vanarama National League Football at the Chigwell Construction Stadium on 4th January 2020

Croll fired over in the last minute of normal time following a sustained spell of pressure from the home side, but Justham had to win a slide tackle before setting Daggers off on a last-gasp counter-attack, which led to a corner.

There was no dramatic late winner, though, as it ended goalless.

Dagenham: Justham, Wright, Onariase, Clark, Gordon, Croll, Robinson, McQueen (Grant 74), Luque, Kandi, Quigley (Deering 81).

Unused subs: Strizovic, Eleftheriou, Graham.

Attendance: 1,542 (including 275 Torquay fans).