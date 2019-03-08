National League: Dagenham & Redbridge 1 Barnet 1

Angelo Balanta of Dagenham and Redbridge scores the first goal for his team and celebrates during Dagenham & Redbridge vs Barnet, Vanarama National League Football at the Chigwell Construction Stadium on 5th October 2019 ©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Daggers had to settle for a point against London rivals Barnet as they extended their unbeaten run to 11 matches.

Angelo Balanta put Peter Taylor's side ahead late in the first half, but the Bees hit back moments later to ensure a share of the spoils.

Balanta released Bagasan Graham in the opening seconds, with the overlapping Liam Gordon's deep cross retrieved by Joe Quigley, who teed up James Dobson for a shot which was deflected behind.

And Balanta's glancing near post header form the corner was only narrowly over the crossbar as the hosts almost got off to the perfect start.

Both in-form sides looked comfortable in possession, with Simeon Akinola delivering a dangerous ball in from the left which Will Wright headed clear under heavy pressure from Josh Walker.

And Akinola's header was comfortably gathered on nine minutes by Elliot Justham, wearing the captain's armband for Daggers in the absence of Kenny Clark, following his head injury against Chorley last weekend.

Barnet began to enjoy the greater share of possession midway through the first half, with Akinola's shot blocked by Manny Onariase, before both sets of players took advantage of a stoppage for treatment to Mauro Vilhete to take on some fluids.

The break in play also allowed the fourth official, Craig Pullen, to take over from one of the other assistant referees.

A foul on Liam Gordon gave Daggers a free-kick on the left, which Alexander McQueen delivered into the box, where it was cleared only as far as Graham, whose shot was blocked.

The hosts were inches away from taking the lead on 27 minutes as Matt Robinson's superb ball picked out Dobson running into the box, where he lobbed Scott Loach but was denied by the crossbar.

And the woodwork saved Barnet for a second time in the space of three minutes as Dobson's hooked pass found Balanta in the inside right channel and his half volley came back off the crossbar.

Loach was off his line to block a shot from Graham after he broke on the left flank on 34 minutes, before Walker's flick-on gave Ephron Mason-Clark a shooting chance at the other end, which he screwed wide of the near post.

Daggers then got their noses in front five minutes before the break when another good spell of possession ended with Graham clipping the ball back to the edge of the box for Balanta to send a low volley through a crowd of players, which Loach would could steer into the net at the far post.

But their joy was shortlived as Bees were back on terms within two minutes, when Walker showed good close control in the box and sent a low shot into the corner of the net.

After a quiet opening to the second half, Dobson won a corner on the right, which Barnet defended without fuss.

Then Graham sent an inviting ball in from the left and was left frustrated as it went to waste with no teammate reading the chance.

Quigley fired high over the bar from Graham's cutback just past the hour mark, before Barnet forced a couple of corners which came to nothing and Jack Taylor volleyed a deep cross wide at the far post.

Taylor sent Reece Grant and Andrew Eleftheriou on for Dobson and Graham respectively as the hosts looked for a winner in the final quarter, but Grant pulled a left-footed shot across the face of goal after racing on to Balanta's excellent pass four minutes from time.

Alfie Pavey's header dropped onto the roof of Justham's net at the other end, as Daggers fans held their breath, but neither side could find a second goal.

Daggers: Justham, Wright, Gordon, Onariase, McQueen, Balanta, Graham (Eleftheriou 73), Robinson, Quigley, Dobson (Grant 71), Odametey.

Unused subs: Strizovic, Wood, Luque.

Barnet: Loach, Alexander, Reynolds, Santos, J Taylor, Akinola (Pavey 66), H Taylor, Vilhete, Walker, Sweeney, Mason-Clark (Fonguck 60).

Unused subs: Matrevics, Elito, Tutonda.

Attendance: 1,556 (including 345 Barnet fans).