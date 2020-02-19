Essex Senior Cup: Dagenham & Redbridge 1 Concord 1 (5-3 pens)

Dagenham and Redbridge manager Daryl McMahon (pic Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo) ©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Dagenham & Redbridge booked their place in the Essex Senior Cup final after more late drama at Victoria Road on Tuesday.

Having seen off Isthmian League sides Barking and Tilbury with late goals in the two previous rounds, they did it again to defeat National League South outfit Concord and set up a meeting with Billericay Town.

Joan Luque forced Chris Haigh into an early save on six minutes, while Harry Phipps headed over and Reece Grant fired high and wide as the hosts dominated.

Will Wright's header from a corner was off-target, while Phipps curled a shot past the far post before Angelo Balanta's header was cleared off the line and Grant saw his follow-up blocked.

Josh Strizovic made a smart save on 40 minues, while Grant lobbed the onrushing Haigh only to see an offside flag go up.

Balanta and Andrew Eleftheriou made way for Joe Quigley and Liam Gordon at the break but Concord went close soon after the restart as Strizovic saved an initial shot and saw James Blanchfield fire the rebound wide.

Blanchfield headed over on 55 minutes and Strizovic denied Kit Elliott soon after, but the visitors broke the deadlock on 65 minutes when Danny Green's fre-kick found Aaron Pollock to head home.

Daggers rallied, with Alex McQueen off target after breaking into the box, but Pollock headed wide from 12 yards at the other end and Elliott chipped wide when through on goal.

Luque forced a save from Haigh following Sam Deering's through ball and Daggers had another effort ruled out for offside before netting an injury-time equaliser.

Wright and Deering combined at a corner and the latter's ball across the box was forced in by McQueen.

Blanchfield sent a last-gasp chance wide before a penalty shoot-out saw McQueen, Deering, Wright and Quigley put Daggers 4-3 up.

O'Donaghue then fired wide and Grant sent his spot-kick into the roof of the net to secure a spot in the March 31 final at Colcheser's Jobserve Community Stadium.

Dagenham: Strizovic, Wright, McQueen, Kandi (Deering 71), Balanta (Quigley 46), Graham, Grant, Phipps, Wood, Luque, Eleftheriou (Gordon 46). Unused subs: Justha, Onariase.

Attendance: 396.