National League: Dagenham & Redbridge 1 Ebbsfleet 1

PUBLISHED: 14:59 26 December 2019 | UPDATED: 15:00 26 December 2019

Chike Kandi of Dagenham and Redbridge and Jamie Grimes of Ebbsfleet during Dagenham & Redbridge vs Ebbsfleet United, Vanarama National League Football at the Chigwell Construction Stadium on 26th December 2019

Chike Kandi of Dagenham and Redbridge and Jamie Grimes of Ebbsfleet during Dagenham & Redbridge vs Ebbsfleet United, Vanarama National League Football at the Chigwell Construction Stadium on 26th December 2019

©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Daggers came from behind to end a five-game losing streak with a battling draw against bottom club Ebbsfleet on Boxing Day.

Joan Luque of Dagenham and Redbridge and Myles Weston of Ebbsfleet during Dagenham & Redbridge vs Ebbsfleet United, Vanarama National League Football at the Chigwell Construction Stadium on 26th December 2019Joan Luque of Dagenham and Redbridge and Myles Weston of Ebbsfleet during Dagenham & Redbridge vs Ebbsfleet United, Vanarama National League Football at the Chigwell Construction Stadium on 26th December 2019

Chike Kandi's late goal earned the hosts a share of the spoils, after they had seen Mitch Brundle sent off minutes after Alex Reid's opener for the visitors.

But they remain dangerously close to the National League relegation zone ahead of a trip to high-flying Bromley on Saturday.

Daggers went close with only six minutes gone as Joe Quigley's header was somehow kept out by Jordan Holmes and Ben House hit the post from the rebound.

Manny Onariase denied Gozie Uguw with a brilliant piece on defending, as the Fleet striker looked to go past him, before Mitch Brundle saw a well-struck shot deflected behind.

Chike Kandi of Dagenham and Redbridge during Dagenham & Redbridge vs Ebbsfleet United, Vanarama National League Football at the Chigwell Construction Stadium on 26th December 2019Chike Kandi of Dagenham and Redbridge during Dagenham & Redbridge vs Ebbsfleet United, Vanarama National League Football at the Chigwell Construction Stadium on 26th December 2019

Good inter-play by the home side then sent Joan Luque into the box, but his effort was wide of the target on 24 minutes.

And Chike Kandi had a shot blocked after a winding run into the box just past the half-hour mark.

Lawrie Wilson headed wide at the far post for Fleet four minutes before the break, while Daggers saw Onariase head a good delivery from Luque into the path of Kandi, whose volley flew wide.

The hosts replaced Luque with Bagasan Graham during the interval and made a bright start to the second half as Robinson played in House on the counter-attack, only to see the striker slip and the ball roll through to Holmes.

Matt Robinson of Dagenham and Redbridge and Alex Reid of Ebbsfleet during Dagenham & Redbridge vs Ebbsfleet United, Vanarama National League Football at the Chigwell Construction Stadium on 26th December 2019Matt Robinson of Dagenham and Redbridge and Alex Reid of Ebbsfleet during Dagenham & Redbridge vs Ebbsfleet United, Vanarama National League Football at the Chigwell Construction Stadium on 26th December 2019

Quigley then played a lovely through ball for House, who cut the ball back for Kandi to have a shot pushed behind.

And Quigley went close himself on 57 minutes, showing brilliant control on the edge of the box to send a shot on the turn inches wide.

Play was then held up while Jack King received treatment and Ebbsfleet then broke the deadlock on 62 minutes as the ball fell kindly for Alex Reid to fire past Elliott Justham.

Dagenham's day went from bad to worse six minutes later as Brundle was sent off to reduce them to 10 men.

Myles Weston of Ebbsfleet and Luke Croll of Dagenham and Redbridge during Dagenham & Redbridge vs Ebbsfleet United, Vanarama National League Football at the Chigwell Construction Stadium on 26th December 2019Myles Weston of Ebbsfleet and Luke Croll of Dagenham and Redbridge during Dagenham & Redbridge vs Ebbsfleet United, Vanarama National League Football at the Chigwell Construction Stadium on 26th December 2019

And they replaced Quigley with Alex McQueen, before Justham denied Ugwu with a good save moments later.

House fired over at the other end, before Fleet keeper Holmes was booked for time wasting.

But Daggers got back on terms with five minutes remaining as Kandi fired home to the relief of the majority at Victoria Road.

Man of the match Will Wright had penalty appeals waved away by the referee after being eased off the ball by Tomi Adeloye, who was booked during stoppage time for kicking the ball away after Robinson had flashed the ball across the face of the visiting goal.

Alfie Egan of Ebbsfleet and Luke Croll of Dagenham and Redbridge during Dagenham & Redbridge vs Ebbsfleet United, Vanarama National League Football at the Chigwell Construction Stadium on 26th December 2019Alfie Egan of Ebbsfleet and Luke Croll of Dagenham and Redbridge during Dagenham & Redbridge vs Ebbsfleet United, Vanarama National League Football at the Chigwell Construction Stadium on 26th December 2019

Dagenham & Redbridge: Justham, Wright, Onariase, Clark, Croll, Brundle, Robinson, Kandi, Luque (Graham 46), House, Quigley (McQueen 75).

Unused subs: Seaden, Stevenson, Grant.

Attendance: 1,402 (including 218 Ebbsfleet fans).

Frankie Sutherland of Ebbsfleet and Chike Kandi of Dagenham and Redbridge during Dagenham & Redbridge vs Ebbsfleet United, Vanarama National League Football at the Chigwell Construction Stadium on 26th December 2019Frankie Sutherland of Ebbsfleet and Chike Kandi of Dagenham and Redbridge during Dagenham & Redbridge vs Ebbsfleet United, Vanarama National League Football at the Chigwell Construction Stadium on 26th December 2019

Lawrie Wilson of Ebbsfleet and Ben House of Dagenham and Redbridge during Dagenham & Redbridge vs Ebbsfleet United, Vanarama National League Football at the Chigwell Construction Stadium on 26th December 2019Lawrie Wilson of Ebbsfleet and Ben House of Dagenham and Redbridge during Dagenham & Redbridge vs Ebbsfleet United, Vanarama National League Football at the Chigwell Construction Stadium on 26th December 2019

Alex Reid of Ebbsfleet scores the first goal for his team and celebrates during Dagenham & Redbridge vs Ebbsfleet United, Vanarama National League Football at the Chigwell Construction Stadium on 26th December 2019Alex Reid of Ebbsfleet scores the first goal for his team and celebrates during Dagenham & Redbridge vs Ebbsfleet United, Vanarama National League Football at the Chigwell Construction Stadium on 26th December 2019

Alex Reid of Ebbsfleet scores the first goal for his team and celebrates during Dagenham & Redbridge vs Ebbsfleet United, Vanarama National League Football at the Chigwell Construction Stadium on 26th December 2019Alex Reid of Ebbsfleet scores the first goal for his team and celebrates during Dagenham & Redbridge vs Ebbsfleet United, Vanarama National League Football at the Chigwell Construction Stadium on 26th December 2019

Mitch Brundle of Dagenham and Redbridge is sent off during Dagenham & Redbridge vs Ebbsfleet United, Vanarama National League Football at the Chigwell Construction Stadium on 26th December 2019Mitch Brundle of Dagenham and Redbridge is sent off during Dagenham & Redbridge vs Ebbsfleet United, Vanarama National League Football at the Chigwell Construction Stadium on 26th December 2019

Mitch Brundle of Dagenham and Redbridge leaves the field having been sent off during Dagenham & Redbridge vs Ebbsfleet United, Vanarama National League Football at the Chigwell Construction Stadium on 26th December 2019Mitch Brundle of Dagenham and Redbridge leaves the field having been sent off during Dagenham & Redbridge vs Ebbsfleet United, Vanarama National League Football at the Chigwell Construction Stadium on 26th December 2019

