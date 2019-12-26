National League: Dagenham & Redbridge 1 Ebbsfleet 1
Daggers came from behind to end a five-game losing streak with a battling draw against bottom club Ebbsfleet on Boxing Day.
Chike Kandi's late goal earned the hosts a share of the spoils, after they had seen Mitch Brundle sent off minutes after Alex Reid's opener for the visitors.
But they remain dangerously close to the National League relegation zone ahead of a trip to high-flying Bromley on Saturday.
Daggers went close with only six minutes gone as Joe Quigley's header was somehow kept out by Jordan Holmes and Ben House hit the post from the rebound.
Manny Onariase denied Gozie Uguw with a brilliant piece on defending, as the Fleet striker looked to go past him, before Mitch Brundle saw a well-struck shot deflected behind.
Good inter-play by the home side then sent Joan Luque into the box, but his effort was wide of the target on 24 minutes.
And Chike Kandi had a shot blocked after a winding run into the box just past the half-hour mark.
Lawrie Wilson headed wide at the far post for Fleet four minutes before the break, while Daggers saw Onariase head a good delivery from Luque into the path of Kandi, whose volley flew wide.
The hosts replaced Luque with Bagasan Graham during the interval and made a bright start to the second half as Robinson played in House on the counter-attack, only to see the striker slip and the ball roll through to Holmes.
Quigley then played a lovely through ball for House, who cut the ball back for Kandi to have a shot pushed behind.
And Quigley went close himself on 57 minutes, showing brilliant control on the edge of the box to send a shot on the turn inches wide.
Play was then held up while Jack King received treatment and Ebbsfleet then broke the deadlock on 62 minutes as the ball fell kindly for Alex Reid to fire past Elliott Justham.
Dagenham's day went from bad to worse six minutes later as Brundle was sent off to reduce them to 10 men.
And they replaced Quigley with Alex McQueen, before Justham denied Ugwu with a good save moments later.
House fired over at the other end, before Fleet keeper Holmes was booked for time wasting.
But Daggers got back on terms with five minutes remaining as Kandi fired home to the relief of the majority at Victoria Road.
Man of the match Will Wright had penalty appeals waved away by the referee after being eased off the ball by Tomi Adeloye, who was booked during stoppage time for kicking the ball away after Robinson had flashed the ball across the face of the visiting goal.
Dagenham & Redbridge: Justham, Wright, Onariase, Clark, Croll, Brundle, Robinson, Kandi, Luque (Graham 46), House, Quigley (McQueen 75).
Unused subs: Seaden, Stevenson, Grant.
Attendance: 1,402 (including 218 Ebbsfleet fans).