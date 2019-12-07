National League: Dagenham & Redbridge 1 Maidenhead 2

Remy Clerima of Maidenhead scores the first goal for his team and celebrates with his team mates during Dagenham & Redbridge vs Maidenhead United, Vanarama National League Football at the Chigwell Construction Stadium on 7th December 2019 ©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Dagenham & Redbridge fell to a fourth successive defeat in the National League as Alan Devonshire's Magpies took the points at Victoria Road on Saturday.

Kenny Clark of Dagenham goes close during Dagenham & Redbridge vs Maidenhead United, Vanarama National League Football at the Chigwell Construction Stadium on 7th December 2019 Kenny Clark of Dagenham goes close during Dagenham & Redbridge vs Maidenhead United, Vanarama National League Football at the Chigwell Construction Stadium on 7th December 2019

Daggers included new signing Diaz Wright on the bench, following his loan move from Colchester, but the visitors had the ball in the net inside two minutes only for it to be ruled out by a linesman's flag.

Alex McQueen then found space on the right but his cross was too close to keeper Chris Dunn as Joe Quigley looked to pounce.

Another fluid counter attack from the Daggers saw Dunn claim another McQueen cross on nine minutes, as Quigley continued to make the Magpies defence work hard, winning a host of headers.

Joan Luque scuffed an effort on target from a McQueen corner, but Danny Whitehall volleyed wide for the visitors after Daggers failed to deal with a long throw-in.

Mitch Brundle of Dagenham during Dagenham & Redbridge vs Maidenhead United, Vanarama National League Football at the Chigwell Construction Stadium on 7th December 2019 Mitch Brundle of Dagenham during Dagenham & Redbridge vs Maidenhead United, Vanarama National League Football at the Chigwell Construction Stadium on 7th December 2019

Chike Kandi then forced a corner, which Quigley headed down for Kenny Clark to volley at Dunn, but the Magpies took the lead on 28 minutes when Remy Clerima fired through a crowd of bodies to find the net.

Daggers went close to a reply four minutes before the break when some nice interplay led to Quigley teeing up Luque, but his curling effort from the edge of the box was just wide of the post.

Clark headed wide from a corner six minutes into the second half, while Kandi was flagged offside as he looked to break onto Mitch Brundle's through ball soon after.

Rene Steer of Maidenhead and Chike Kandi of Dagenham during Dagenham & Redbridge vs Maidenhead United, Vanarama National League Football at the Chigwell Construction Stadium on 7th December 2019 Rene Steer of Maidenhead and Chike Kandi of Dagenham during Dagenham & Redbridge vs Maidenhead United, Vanarama National League Football at the Chigwell Construction Stadium on 7th December 2019

Will Wright then headed across goal but beyond the reach of Quigley and Brundle had a 20-yard shot blocked by Rene Steer just before the hour mark.

Quigley beat his man on the right and crossed for Kandi, whose effort was held by Dunn, but Daggers were back on terms on 64 minutes when Kandi squared for McQueen to tap home.

Matt Robinson's through ball for McQueen had just a little bit too much on it as it ran through to Dunn and the Magpies regained the lead on 71 minutes as Clerima headed home from a corner.

Daggers went close to a quick reply as James Dobson picked out Brundle, whose header was inches wide of the post, and Brundle then had a low shot saved by Dunn on 79 minutes.

Ryheem Sheckleford of Maidenhead and Joan Luque of Dagenham during Dagenham & Redbridge vs Maidenhead United, Vanarama National League Football at the Chigwell Construction Stadium on 7th December 2019 Ryheem Sheckleford of Maidenhead and Joan Luque of Dagenham during Dagenham & Redbridge vs Maidenhead United, Vanarama National League Football at the Chigwell Construction Stadium on 7th December 2019

But Robinson had to get back to block a Mensah effort as the visitors countered, before Dunn denied Kandi after he linked up well with Reece Grant, who was booked for following up the rebound.

Dagenham: Justham, W Wright, Clark, Croll, Stevenson, Brundle, Robinson, McQueen (Dobson 72), Kandi, Luque, Quigley (Grant 72).

Unused subs: Seaden, Wood, D Wright.

Attendance: 1,083 (including 49 Maidenhead fans).