Dagenham & Redbridge 1 Stockport County 1 - Kandi snatches point for Daggers in dramatic fashion

Ben House of Dagenham during Dagenham & Redbridge vs Stockport County, Vanarama National League Football at the Chigwell Construction Stadium on 8th February 2020 ©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

National League: Dagenham & Redbridge 1 Stockport County 1

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Connor Dimaio of Stockport and Luke Croll of Dagenham during Dagenham & Redbridge vs Stockport County, Vanarama National League Football at the Chigwell Construction Stadium on 8th February 2020 Connor Dimaio of Stockport and Luke Croll of Dagenham during Dagenham & Redbridge vs Stockport County, Vanarama National League Football at the Chigwell Construction Stadium on 8th February 2020

Dagenham & Redbridge rescued a late point against Stockport County in dramatic fashion as Chike Kandi grabbed a stoppage time equaliser.

Stockport thought they had won the game when substitute Liam McAlinden tapped in at the back post with just a minute remaining but Kandi's excellent finish made it five league games unbeaten for Dagenham.

Daryl McMahon named an unchanged team from the goalless draw at Wrexham a week ago with new signing Myles Weston on the bench, as was Angelo Balanta after an extended spell on the sidelines with injury.

Alex Reid drove forward on the counter early on but saw his at goal shot well-blocked.

Luke Croll of Dagenham and Nyal Bell of Stockport during Dagenham & Redbridge vs Stockport County, Vanarama National League Football at the Chigwell Construction Stadium on 8th February 2020 Luke Croll of Dagenham and Nyal Bell of Stockport during Dagenham & Redbridge vs Stockport County, Vanarama National League Football at the Chigwell Construction Stadium on 8th February 2020

On 10 minutes, Dan Cowan's low cross was almost touched in by Nyal Bell but Daggers goalkeeper Elliot Justham was alert to the danger to gather the ball.

Two minutes later, Ben House had the chance to give Daryl McMahon's side the lead when his low, powerful strike was well saved by Ben Hinchliffe with his feet.

Matt Robinson then curled an effort wide of the post from distance before Sam Deering could only find the side-netting from a difficult angle.

The away side had a good chance to take the lead on 23 minutes when Justham rushed out quickly to deny Danny Lloyd's one-on-one effort.

Ben House of Dagenham goes close during Dagenham & Redbridge vs Stockport County, Vanarama National League Football at the Chigwell Construction Stadium on 8th February 2020 Ben House of Dagenham goes close during Dagenham & Redbridge vs Stockport County, Vanarama National League Football at the Chigwell Construction Stadium on 8th February 2020

But three minutes later it was Dagenham who went close when Deering twisted and turned before firing a strike just over the bar.

Bell almost got in on 37 minutes after House had given the ball away but Justham was again quick off his line to claim the ball.

Three minutes before half-time, Deering broke forward quickly before finding Reid but the striker's touch was not good enough as he lost the ball in a good shooting position.

But Justham was called into action again before the break as he made a brilliant point-blank save from Lloyd after the Daggers had failed to clear their lines as both sides went in level.

Sam Deering of Dagenham and Connor Dimaio of Stockport during Dagenham & Redbridge vs Stockport County, Vanarama National League Football at the Chigwell Construction Stadium on 8th February 2020 Sam Deering of Dagenham and Connor Dimaio of Stockport during Dagenham & Redbridge vs Stockport County, Vanarama National League Football at the Chigwell Construction Stadium on 8th February 2020

After a quiet start to the second half, the home side went close on 58 minutes when Deering played in House with a lovely through ball before the striker took it past his man only to be denied by Hinchliffe.

Deering had another chance two minutes later when he found himself in a bit of space 25 yards out but shot harmlessly over the bar.

Kenny Clark then found himself free from a corner and headed towards goal but Hinchliffe was able to make a smart stop down to his left.

And the Daggers continued to threaten as House drove into the box but off balance, could not get enough power behind his shot to beat Hinchliffe.

Both sides then made double changes after the hour mark as McMahon handed new signing Weston a debut, while Balanta made his return from injury.

With 18 minutes left, Mitch Brundle was presented with a good chance to give his side the lead when Deering played him in after capitalising on Eddie Clark's mistake but the midfielder's low effort was saved easily.

Weston's debut came to a premature end when he was forced off with injury before County went close as substitute Sam Minihan's cut-back found Lloyd, with Justham getting down well to save his low effort.

With seven minutes remaining, substitute Kandi's shot deflected just wide of the post before the forward rifled an effort wide of the target from range.

Clark headed off the line superbly from substitute Ben Jackson's goal-bound effort but Stockport looked to have won it late on when substitute McAlinden tapped in at the back post from Jordan Keane's drilled cross.

A flurry of chances followed the goal as Lloyd had his effort saved by Hinchliffe in what was a great chance to make it 2-0, while Balanta also saw an effort stopped.

But McMahon's side rescued a point in dramatic fashion as Kandi rifled a strike into the top of the net with almost the last kick of the game.

Dagenham & Redbridge: Justham, Gordon, Onariase, Croll, Clark, Brundle, Robinson, Reid, Eleftheriou, Deering, House

Stockport County: Hinchliffe, Cowan, Palmer, Keane, Thomas, Bell, Dimaio, Arthur, Clark, Lloyd, Maynard

Attendance: 1,512