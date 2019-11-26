Search

National League: Dagenham & Redbridge 1 Sutton United 2

PUBLISHED: 21:41 26 November 2019 | UPDATED: 21:42 26 November 2019

Mitch Brundle celebrates (pic Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

Dagenham & Redbridge fell to a second successive defeat in the space of four days at Victoria Road on Tuesday.

Having lost 3-0 at AFC Fylde on Saturday, injury-hit Daggers could only name four substitutes and saw Sutton control possession in the opening exchanges.

But they defended well enough and Joan Luque had the first sight of goal on nine minutes, curling just wide after latching on to Joe Quigley's knock down.

Sutton's Jamie Collins was booked for a challenge on Alexander McQueen, who was able to continue and broke into the box to win a corner, which came to nothing.

Elliot Justham was called into action on 20 minutes to produce a fine save as Tommy Wright fired towards the far post, while Luque had the ball in the net at the other end only for a free-kick to be awarded against Chike Kandi.

The hosts went close to breaking the deadlock on 33 minutes when Quigley rose highest to meet a McQueen cross but Tzanev pulled off a stunning save.

Justham saved comfortably from Wright's header, while Mitch Brundle blocked a shot from Davis before the visitors had penalty appeals ignored.

Will Wright did well to block an effort from namesake Tommy three minutes before the break as Sutton ended the half well.

And the Daggers defender produced an excellent sliding tackle to deny Sutton's Wright at the start of the second half, before Luque had a shot blocked from McQueen's pass.

Quigley volleyed straight at the visiting keeper after good work from Luque, but Daggers got their noses in front on 53 minutes when the Spaniard, Toby Stevenson and Quigley combined on the left and Brundle poked home after being teed up by Luque.

And Taylor's men kept possession well during the next few minutes of play, as they looked to maintain control, only for Sutton to draw level midway through the half when Craig Eastmond nodded home following a scramble in the box.

Three minutes later and the visitors were ahead as Tommy Wright fired past Justham to turn the match on its head.

And Wright also saw a shot deflected over for a corner, before Dundas also headed over from the set-piece on 71 minutes.

Taylor made a double substitution, sending on Reece Grant and James Dobson for Kandi and Andrew Eleftheriou, but Dobson was then booked for a push on Ajiboye.

Wright went close to a third for Sutton as he chased a long ball, cut into the box and fired narrowly wide.

But Daggers had the ball in the net again through Grant, only for Quigley to be flagged offside, before Brundle's half-volley from a dangerous McQueen cross was saved.

Luque curled another attempt not far wide of the mark in stoppage time, but there was to be no avoiding defeat for Daggers, who visit lowly Chorley on Saturday.

Dagenham: Justham, Eleftheriou (Dobson 72), Wright, McQueen, Stevenson, Clark, Brundle, Robinson, Luque, Kandi (Grant 72), Quigley.

Unused subs: Wood, Seaden.

Attendance: 1,070 (including 76 Sutton fans).

