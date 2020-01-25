Dagenham & Redbridge 2 Notts County 0 - Reid's debut double downs promotion chasers

Sam Deering of Dagenham & Redbridge. Picture: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo ©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

National League: Dagenham & Redbridge 2 Notts County 0

Daryl McMahon tasted victory on his first league game in charge of Dagenham & Redbridge as Alex Reid bagged a double on his debut to secure a 2-0 win over ten-man Notts County at Victoria Road.

Both sides created good opportunities in the first half but failed to take them before Reid struck twice after the break to end a run of nine league games without a win for the Daggers.

Michael Doyle also saw red for the away side in the second half for a second bookable offence after tripping Sam Deering.

McMahon opted for a 5-3-2 formation against County as Reid made his debut to partner Chike Kandi up top, while Gabriel Zakuani started his first league game for the club alongside Kenny Clark and Luke Croll at centre-back.

Enzio Boldewijn looked dangerous for the away side early on as he curled an effort at goal five minutes in which was blocked well by Luke Croll and claimed by Elliot Justham.

Daggers then launched a counter-attack before Reid went down under a challenge in the box, but the referee waved away the appeals.

A fantastic ball over the top from goalkeeper Ross Fitzsimmons then found Kristian Dennis but Justham was out quickly to deny him one-on-one.

Dennis then tried his luck from range but Justham got across comfortably to catch the ball.

McMahon's side had two good chances to score before the 20-minute mark when Kandi showed superb pace to beat his man down the right before flashing a low effort wide of the goal.

Moments later, the bright Deering played in wing-back Liam Gordon who burst into the box and struck a powerful effort at Fitzsimons, who saved well.

Kandi was presented with another good opportunity on 22 minutes when Justham found him with a long pass over the top but the striker blasted his strike over the bar from inside the box.

But Dennis continued to prove a threat for County as he chested down a pass, took the ball inside and fired just past the post on the half-volley four minutes later.

On the half-hour mark, Croll's corner was met by Mitch Brundle, whose header was tipped over the bar by Fitzsimons.

But the Daggers had Justham to thank for keeping the scores level when Callum Roberts drifted into the box from the right-hand side and looked certain to score, only for the goalkeeper to make a superb stop from close range before getting up to punch clear.

Zakuani was forced off with injury before half-time, with Manny Onariase coming on in his place.

Just a minute before the break, Brundle had a golden chance to give his side the lead when Reid's low ball into the box after being played in by Deering fell to Brundle from a couple of yards out, who only had to tap in but missed the ball completely as the sides went in level.

Early in the half, Reid found Deering with a through ball but the midfielder did not have the pace to get through on goal and the attack came to nothing.

Boldewijn then worked space for himself when he cut in from the left but blasted his strike far over the bar and into the crowd.

On 61 minutes, Dagenham had the lead when Reid tapped home Deering's corner to score on his debut.

And things went from bad to worse for County when Doyle received a second yellow card for tripping Deering, as he did for his first yellow card.

Deering, who was superb for McMahon's side all afternoon, picked out goalscorer Reid with a fantastic pass with 13 minutes left but the striker's low shot was blocked, with the supporters' appeals for a handball ignored by the referee.

But two minutes later, Daggers had another when Reid was on hand to tap in his second after Fitzsimons had spilled Brundle's shot from distance.

Kandi rushed in to follow up first of all but the referee played advantage after he was fouled, allowing Reid to score.

Moments later, Justham produced a fine save to deny substitute Wes Thomas' header on goal.

Dagenham & Redbridge: Justham, Gordon, Croll, Clark, Brundle, Kandi, Robinson, Reid, Zakuani, Eleftheriou, Deering

Notts County: Fitzsimons, Rose, Doyle, Dennis, Boldewijn, Rawlinson, Wooton, Bakayogo, Brindley, Lacey, Roberts